Rockstar Staff Reaffirms GTA 6 Release Window In New Post

Despite reports to the contrary, Rockstar Games is digging its heels in on GTA 6's previously announced release window.

Rockstar Games' beloved open-world franchise is set to make its triumphant return with its upcoming sixth-numbered entry. However, when exactly the game will see the light of day has not yet been officially revealed.

Instead, all fans know, is what was given to them at the end of the game's debut trailer (which was released over a year ago at this point), a nebulous 2025 release window.

Rockstar Seems Confident in GTA 6 Release

Grand Theft Auto VI

According to a new Rockstar Games post, the gaming giant remains confident in the GTA 6 release window.

Eagle-eyed fans took notice of a new LinkedIn post from Senior Talent Acquisition Specialist at Rockstar Games Georgio Jankowski, where the employee seemed to insinuate that GTA 6 is still planned for 2025.

In his promotion of open positions at the studio, Jankowski mentioned that 2025 is "shaping up to be one of the most exciting years" in Rockstar history:

"With 2025 kicking off and shaping up to be one of the most exciting years ahead here at Rockstar, it couldn't be a better time to have a look at our open positions and consider applying."

Jankowski's post does seem to indicate that (at least publicly) the game is still on track for hitting this year. This comes despite reports hinting that GTA may have slipped to 2026.

For months, Rockstar itself has continued to reaffirm GTA 6's 2025 release date, while — outside of the game's debut trailer — never outright specifying that this is the year. In August 2024, sources close to the fame revealed it is still "firmly [targeting] Fall 2025," but noted there is still the possibility of a delay.

Will GTA 6 Come Out in 2025?

Now that the calendar has flipped, the eyes of the gaming industry are ever more closely trained on GTA 6 and its specific release date.

Rockstar's latest open-world title is sure to make a massive splash whenever it drops, meaning that rival developers and publishers are likely sitting with bated breath to know when the Grand Theft Auto-sized bomb will drop.

In Rockstar's financials, the studio has maintained that 2025 is the year of GTA 6, saying it without really saying it.

Long has the gaming giant projected 2025 to be one of the biggest (if not the biggest) years in the company's history, telling shareholders in a 2024 memo to expect "a little above $7 billion [in] net bookings" for the upcoming fiscal year:

"At this time, the number is tracking a little above $7 billion for net bookings for the year and given the typical shifts and tweaks that occur in our forecasting process. And this amount is still huge growth over this year. And our pipeline is groundbreaking for next year and beyond, and our teams are making excellent progress on game development."

Since that memo, the Rockstar Games brass, along with its parent company Take Two, has continued to tout this $7 billion number around. If they have this level of confidence still, it seems likely that the game will make it out to market in 2025.

However, with the assumption that a second trailer is on the way (something that will break a GTA franchise record when it does), perhaps fans will find out more release specifics imminently — especially if it is still coming out in the next 12 months.

Grand Theft Auto VI will eventually debut on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.