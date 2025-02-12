Could GTA 6 Trailer 2 Release During PlayStation’s Upcoming State of Play?

Speculation has run rampant potentially hinting at the second trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) debuting as a part of the newly announced PlayStation State of Play.

The saga of GTA 6's Trailer 2 has been a long and arduous one. Since the first trailer's release back in December 2023, month after month fans have gotten their hopes up that a second look at the game may finally be on the way for one reason or another, only to be disappointed time and time again.

Whether it was analyzing the phases of the moon or watching the ins and outs of publisher Take-Two Interactive's earnings calls, there have been plenty of dates GTA fans have had circled on their calendars for a Trailer 2 debut, yet one has not come. That could all be changing though, as Rockstar maintains GTA 6 is still coming in 2025.

Will GTA 6 Be at the State of Play?

Grand Theft Auto VI

With the first PlayStation State of the Play incoming, questions are swirling about whether GTA 6 will debut its Trailer 2 at the event.

The PlayStation State of Play is set to stream online on Wednesday, February 12 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT, and will run 40+ minutes, showing off "a creative and unique selection of exciting games from studios around the world" (via PlayStation).

There are some significant points in the game's favor, potentially pointing to a second trailer being a part of the stream.

Making the Case for GTA 6 at the State of Play

It has been over a year since the last meaningful GTA 6 update. As of writing, over 13 months have passed since the first trailer's release in December 2023.

In the time since then, developer Rockstar Games (and Take-Two Interactive) maintained the game is coming in 2025. If that is the case, then a second trailer will need to happen soon. So, why not make this State of Play the place to do it?

Also, PlayStation has branded the stream as one of the biggest in the history of the State of Play branding. Typically, these events last somewhere between 20 and 30 minutes.

State of Plays have only ever eclipsed 40 minutes twice, with streams approaching the three-quarter-hour mark usually reserved for PlayStation's bigger PlayStation Showcase branding.

This could potentially point to something big being a part of the show, or a revamping of the State of Play brand to feature bigger, tentpole games from across the industry.

Rockstar has also shown they have a long history of working closely with PlayStation for its releases. Long has the studio and console maker shown a strong partnership with various content drops for GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2 only coming to PlayStation.

Also, fans may remember, that PlayStation notably included GTA V's PS4 remaster in its 2014 E3 showcase as well as including the various trailers for GTA V updates over the years in its showcases and livestreams, showing the strong relationship between the two video gaming giants.

Rockstar Marches By the Beat of Its Own Drum

However, Rockstar has also proven that it does not necessarily need the platform something like a State of Play provides. Not to say Rockstar Games is bigger than a State of Play, but few things in gaming operate on the scale and with the magnitude of a new Grand Theft Auto.

That is to say, Rockstar typically avoids the industry's branded showcases for its major announcements, using the brand's weight to make news on its own rather than accompanied by the other headlines that come from a showcase such as this.

Just look at the first GTA 6 trailer. That debut teaser was released in the same week as Geoff Keighley's awards show/mega-showcase, The Game Awards, in 2023, but did it on its own with no other promotion surrounding it and still broke records.

So, while Rockstar and PlayStation may have a relationship dating back years, seems highly unlikely the GTA 6 Trailer 2 will debut as a part of the incoming State of Play event.

GTA 6 is expected to be released later this year on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.