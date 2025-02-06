GTA 6 Take-Two Earnings Call: Start Time, How To Watch Live & What To Expect

Fans are eager with anticipation, as the upcoming Take-Two earnings call may finally offer further details about Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6).

Take-Two Interactive is the parent company of GTA 6 developer Rockstar Games and has bandied the game about for several months to potential investors.

However, while many expect the new Rockstar title to debut sometime in 2025 (like it was announced to do so), Take-Two has remained tight-lipped on that front revealing no further news on the game including no second trailer (which has had fans in a tizzy for months). That could all change soon though, as the gaming giant gets ready to talk to investors yet again.

Rockstar Games

Take-Two's Q3 FY 2025 earnings call is set to take place on Thursday, February 6, starting at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT (via Take-Two).

The calls themselves usually consist of various members of Take-Two's upper management discussing the financial results of the last quarter as well as what investors have to look forward to in the next few months.

They often run for upwards of an hour but rarely go longer than 90 minutes.

How To Watch Take-Two's Earnings Call Live

Luckily for fans wanting to listen in on the call, there is a way to do so.

As Take-Two Interactive is a public company, all earnings calls are open to anyone (stockholder or not) to join in. All that needs to be done on the user's part is to simply access the call at the specified start time through Take-Two's online portal, and that is really it.

It is worth noting that upon entering the portal, the user will be prompted to either log in using registered stockholder credentials or as a guest.

To join as a guest simply click on the "Continue without a Q4 account" option at the bottom of the registration text box, fill out some basic information (name, email, etc), and access will be granted.

What To Expect from Take-Two's Earnings Call: Will GTA 6 Release Info Be Shared?

As for what specifically fans can expect from the upcoming Take-Two earnings call, it may not be as exciting as some initially think it would be.

This is not like a PlayStation State of Play or some big and flashy E3 presentation from the days of yore. Ultimately, this is not a fan event at all. Instead, it is a quarterly update on the company's financial well-being for those already holding stock or prospective investors looking to buy.

That is to say, a specific GTA 6 release date or new trailer is unlikely to debut as a part of the earnings call itself. However, that does not mean the presentation will be entirely without mention of Rockstar's hotly-anticipated open-world sequel.

There is a reason fans have been itching for this specific earnings call for weeks. While an exact GTA 6 release may not come out of it, it will likely offer a better idea as to when the game will debut (specifically if it will be in 2025 or 2026).

GTA 6 will likely mark a monumental financial injection for the company. One that (for better or worse) has the potential to completely shift the financial outlook of the brand for the next several months and potentially years.

So, if the game is still set to arrive in 2025 (like Rockstar and Take-Two had initially revealed), then that is very likely something that will come up during the call, as the company seeks to ride the game's momentum into a significant boost in investment.

However, that also goes the other way. If the game has been pushed out of this year (like some insiders have speculated), then that will need to be disclosed as the company's current projections for the fiscal year will notably shift.

Something that could also be mentioned is potential monetization plans for the next GTA 6 game, especially when it comes to its GTA Online vertical. GTA Online has proven to be a financial juggernaut for Rockstar and Take-Two in GTA V, so if there is any news about GTA 6's version of the mode and how it could lead to more profit, this would be the place to reveal that.

Something else to keep an eye out for in the lead-up and shortly after the call is any potential marketing for a game like GTA 6.

While trailers for these kinds of things rarely pop up in earnings calls themselves, brands have been known to hit big promotional beats for their upcoming products in line with talking to stockholders to boost chatter surrounding the company and (in turn) hopefully attract further investment.

Other games that will likely be mentioned on the call include the upcoming Mafia: The Old Country, Borderlands 4, as well as Take-Two's wide swath of 2K Sports titles.

GTA 6 is expected to be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S sometime in 2025.