GTA 6 Trailer 2 Release Window Narrows With Latest Rumor

The GTA 6 trailer 2 release window has seemingly narrowed thanks to a new rumor from (of all places) a Florida-based rock band.

The next entry in Rockstar's acclaimed open-world action series is on the way; it is just a matter of when it will actually see the light of day.

Fans got their first look at Grand Theft Auto VI back in December 2023 with its debut trailer, but since then, there has been utter silence on the GTA 6 front, leaving fans to wonder when a second trailer will debut and if the long wait for another look at the game could point to a potential delay.

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Release Month Might Have Just Been Revealed

Grand Theft Auto VI

A new update may offer a better idea of the GTA 6 trailer 2 release window.

A Reddit post from rock band Raven and the Dark Shadows seemingly included information about the game's second trailer.

In the post on r/Launceston, the band wrote soliciting thoughts on "'creepy/haunted' venues to perform at;" however, in promoting their work, they happened to mention, "Next month, our brand new single, 'Dracula New World Remix,' will be on the new trailer for GTA 6:"

"Hey yall! We a rock band out of Miami Beach, Florida. We are currently planning our Summer 2025 Tour and looking for 'creepy/haunted' venues to perform at. Our bands studio album, 'An Unkindness,' features members of Pearl Jam, New Found Glory, Morphine, and Guns N Roses. Last year, we played Stephen King's 75th birthday celebration. Next month, our brand new single, 'Dracula New World Remix,' will be on the new trailer for 'GTA 6.'"

Aside from various fan theories suggesting that a second trailer is imminent, there has been no official word that a second look at GTA 6 is coming soon. However, if this post is to be believed, a trailer within the next couple of weeks could be possible.

Some have speculated that a GTA 6 release reveal could arrive sometime before Take-Two's incoming earnings call on February 6. This would fall into that "next month" phrasing Raven and the Dark Shadows used in their mention of the trailer on Reddit.

What may detract from this particular post though is the fact that it is still up on Reddit. Rockstar and Take-Two have proven to be fairly thorough in their scrutiny of GTA 6 leaks and rumors.

If this post was, in fact, true, surely it would no longer be up, as Rockstar and co. contacted the Florida-based band over the potential leak. However, there is always the chance that the gaming giant sees this post as such a non-factor that it has opted to not take action against the band.

When Will GTA 6's Next Trailer Arrive?

A second GTA 6 trailer feels like it is on the horizon. Whether that comes in February or not, Rockstar has to talk about the upcoming game at some point—especially if it is going to come out in 2025 like it has been branded to do.

Over recent weeks, Rockstar has maintained that the game is still going to arrive this year. If that is the case, then a trailer could be closer than some may have thought.

With both GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, a major trailer debuted shortly before the Take Two Q3 Earnings Call (taking place sometime in early February) of the year the games would eventually be released.

That means if this 2025 release is still, in fact, the plan, then Trailer 2 coming sometime in the next couple of weeks makes sense.

Whether a Raven and the Dark Shadows song is used in this new trailer or not, bracing for a second look at the game before the end of January (or in early February) might be a smart move.

If this earnings call comes and goes without a mention of the game, then it may be time for fans to get worried about a potential delay.

Grand Theft Auto VI will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.