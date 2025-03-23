GTA 6 Trailer 2 March 2025 Release Theory Explained

Multiple popular online theories and rumors are pointing to March 25th as the release date for the highly anticipated second trailer for GTA 6 (Grand Theft Auto 6).

Theories for the release of GTA 6's second full trailer have run rampant for most of early 2025 with anticipation running high for the game's release later this year. With this game coming 12 years after the last installment in the GTA franchise, fans are eager to get back to the mayhem and madness of Vice City.

The first trailer for this new game first hit the internet in December 2023, but gamers went through the entire next year with no new peeks into what's coming next. Now, as the wait for GTA 6 continues (likely through most of this year), theories are making waves online about when fans may see more.

Explaining March 2025 Release Theory for GTA 6 Trailer 2

Online chatter has sprung up online about a potential trailer release date for the second trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6.

This theory hints at Rockstar Games planning to release the GTA 6 trailer on Tuesday, March 25. This idea is particularly gaining ground on X, where fans are convinced it will happen.

@GTAVI_Countdown noted that an anonymous social media account is teasing March 25 as the trailer's release date and "is now doubling down:"

"An anonymous user has been claiming that 'GTA 6' Trailer 2 is dropping this Tuesday, March 25th since November last year and is now doubling down."

@GTA6Intel commented on the same information, recounting how a user on a GTA V subreddit "has commented '25 03 25' for over 3 months:" before the game's return was announced:

"March 25 is a potential date for 'GTA 6' Trailer 2 news: - It's a Tuesday - Game Informer returns, the first to preview 'GTA V' - A user on the subreddit has commented '25 03 25' for over 3 months, way before Game Informer announced its return"

Additionally, while @gta_portal mentioned the same user comment on the date, they also pointed out other relevant information. Looking at Rockstar's past, the company "has a history of dropping major announcements" on Tuesdays, further lending to this being the case for GTA 6:

"March 25 is a potential date for 'GTA 6' Trailer 2: It’s a Tuesday – Rockstar has a history of dropping major announcements on this day. Game Informer is making a comeback on March 25th: They were the first to preview GTA V back in the day. Mysterious Reddit clue? A user has been commenting '25 03 25' for over three months, long before Game Informer’s return was even announced."

Another popular online theory predicts GTA 6's trailer 2 will arrive in early April, citing a hidden piece of clothing in GTA Online that points to a date in April.

If Rockstar Games still plans to release GTA 6 in 2025 (by all accounts it looks like Rockstar will hit that release window) then GTA 6's second trailer must be right around the corner.

GTA 6's trailer 2 would also be when Rockstar announces a firm release date for the game. It stands to reason that Rockstar might be delaying the release of the second trailer until they firmly finalize a release date for the game.