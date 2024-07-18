As fans crave more footage from the hotly-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), some internet detectives think they have uncovered when Trailer 2 will be released.

Rockstar Games' latest open-world blockbuster is one of the hottest topics in gaming. The upcoming release is reportedly set to be released in Fall 2025 (according to financials from Rockstar's parent company Take-Two Interactive).

However, very little of the title has actually been seen. Aside from a brief trailer released in December 2023 (and some leaks in the years before that), Rockstar has kept its GTA 6 cards close to its vest, leaving fans to speculate for themselves.

Rockstar

Enterprising fans on Reddit believe they have found when Trailer 2 for GTA 6 will be released.

According to this group of gamers on the official GTA 6 subreddit, footage for the upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X/S title is mere weeks away from making its debut.

This theory comes from a series of numbers found in the trailer for GTA V's Summer Update. Looking at the arm of one of the update's main characters, a magic 8-ball tattoo can be seen featuring a series of numbers.

These members of the GTA 6 Reddit community and GTA content creator Gameroll on X (formerly Twitter) have speculated the digits on the character's arm could be arranged to form a date, potentially hinting at when the second GTA 6 trailer will be released.

The number read, "8, 12, 6." This means, according to the theory, the GTA 6 Trailer 2 could come as soon as August 12.

While some may discount this as a crackpot theory, there is some precedent behind it.

Previously, a T-shirt featured in a GTA Online trailer in the fall of 2023 revealed what would go on to be the release date for the first GTA 6 trailer with a similar series of numbers.

How Real Is the GTA 6 Trailer 2 Theory?

This latest theory comes as just the latest piece of speculation to hook the GTA community; however, there may be some validity to this round of pinning strings on a digital evidence board.

While that August 12 date may seem like a random number on the calendar, it would make sense for the game's second trailer to be released around that time.

As pointed out in the Reddit post outlining the theory, there is an earnings call for Take-Two Interactive happening in August.

What better way to give shareholders a good feeling (in a relatively down year for gaming as a whole) than pushing the next promotional beat for one of the most anticipated games of all time?

Typically Rockstar has taken its time with its second trailers, with the likes of Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 getting their second trailer 12 and 11 months after their first reveals.

This nine-month window between GTA 6's first trailer is a little shorter than that of the studio's last two major releases. But Rockstar also has not been one to settle into patterns and loves to keep gamers guessing.

This could lead to a potentially shorter window between the title's first and second trailer.

GTA 6 is expected to be released in late 2025.

