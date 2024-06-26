As a part of a new partnership, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) players can redeem codes for a special Blue Monster skin.

Activision's uber-popular multiplayer shooter has become known for its collaborations as of late, with skins themed after everything from hip-hop legends like Nicki Minaj and Snoop Dogg to iconic multimedia brands like Gundam.

The latest of these partnerships is a brand deal with energy drink manufacturer Monster Energy. As a result, bright blue Monster-themed skin is now available to redeem.

How To Redeem Blue Monster Codes in Call of Duty MW3

Fans who want to know how to redeem codes to get the Call of Duty MW3 Blue Monster skin can do so below.

This eye-popping cosmetic item dresses Call of Duty operator David “BBQ” Fischer in a blue and black get-up akin to a Monster Energy-sponsored motocross athlete.

The blue theming matches the neon blue color of the Ultra Blue Monster Energy drink and even features a Monster logo front and center on the player's chest.

This is not the first cosmetic item needing a code to claim, but it does not make it any easier to redeem.

Redeeming the Blue Monster code in Call of Duty MW3 and Warzone can be done in four easy steps:

Log into the Call of Duty website with one's Activision/Call of Duty account credentials. Click over to the Call of Duty code redemption page Use the code redemption field to type out the exact code to redeem, including all hyphens and capitalizations. Hit "Redeem Code" to claim any in-game rewards.

For the Blue Monster skin promotion, one particular Call of Duty code has been circulated online by Monster Energy-sponsored creators attached to the game.

They have been giving the code to fans watching online for the last couple of weeks, so you can fairly easily get the code by watching any of them.

Those, however. who are not willing to seek out a Call of Duty creator doling out codes for the neon blue skin can use the code below to claim the in-game rewards:

The Blue Monster skin code: XBLX3-HN7X7-7NAH7

There has been no official confirmation of how long the Blue Monster skin code will remain active. Typically, codes for in-game Call of Duty rewards last several days to a couple of weeks.

Call of Duty MW3 is available now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.

