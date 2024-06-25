As Valorant's console beta continues, the thought of the game's full PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S release looms.

The fan-favorite PC shooter from League of Legends developers Riot Games, made the jump to console, launching a limited beta test on PS5 and Xbox in early June.

This marks the first time the uber-popular tactical hero shooter has been available anywhere other than its native PC version, opening up the game to a whole new audience.

When Does the Valorant Console Beta End?

Valorant

At the time of writing, the Valorant console beta is up and running, with no definitive end in sight.

The beta was originally released in its limited phase (only allowing players with invite codes access) on June 14 on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

This seems to be the start of an extensive testing phase for the title, before its eventual full console release.

According to the game's official website, the beta phase will continue for quite some time it seems, as the game's development team writes, "We won't close the doors until we're confident that our servers and code are fully locked and loaded:"

"We're holding a limited beta to make sure 'Valorant' is console-ready, and we won't close the doors until we're confident that our servers and code are fully locked and loaded."

They add that fans will get "as much advance notice [as possible]" for the beta's eventual end date, but do not mention when that may be:

"That said, we will give you as much advance notice as we can when we do settle on an end date, including updating this article and sharing the details on our social channels."

The beta includes a mix of new and old maps from Valorant's PC release, with core non-competitive modes available at launch.

Competitive playlists are not ready for the console beta yet, but can be expected "once players have had some time to settle in."

When Will Valorant's Full Console Release Happen?

With the Valorant console beta ongoing, the game's full PS5 and Xbox Series X/S release remains a question.

One can assume the game's entire release will come once the beta phase has run its course and Riot Games is confident with the state of the title.

As of writing, Valorant on console is only available in a limited beta, where codes are needed for players to gain access.

This allows Riot to police just how many people can flood the game's servers at any given time, indicating the game is still early in its pre-release life.

Typically games go from this limited beta window to a wider open beta release where anyone can download and try it.

Riot may opt to forgo the open beta phase, however.

The development team behind the competitive shooter only ever held a closed limited beta for Valorant's PC release which ran from April 7, 2020 to May 28, 2020 (just over six weeks long).

The game would then get its full PC release on June 2, 2020 mere days after its limited beta ended.

If Valorant's console release follows this sort of pre-release pipeline, then the full game could be closer than one may have thought.

Seeing as the title's limited beta window started in mid-June, there is a chance it could finish this phase of pre-release development by the end of July.

That then (following the pattern of the PC release) could line up a full launch for the console version of the game sometime in early to mid-August.

Valorant's console beta is available now on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

