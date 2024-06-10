COD Black Ops 6 Beta Dates Accidentally Revealed in New Listing

A listing from a U.K. game retailer accidentally revealed the beta dates for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 ahead of an official announcement.

Call of Duty betas usually span two weekends, the first being PlayStation exclusive and the second for all platforms.

Each weekend involved an early access closed period for those who pre-order and several open days for all players.

When Is the COD Black Ops 6 Closed Beta?

U.K. retailer Game (via BobNetworkUK) published a new listing alongside the announcement of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 that accidentally revealed the dates for the closed pre-order-only beta period.

Activision and Xbox confirmed during the Xbox Games Showcase (via CharlieIntel) that the beta will begin at the same time for all platforms for the first time.

Past years have seen the beta open only to PlayStation users in Weekend One before coming to all platforms including Xbox and PC in Weekend Two.

The listing confirmed the closed beta period will run from Wednesday, August 28 to Tuesday, September 3. During this time, the Black Ops 6 beta will be open to all those who pre-order across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

When Is the COD Black Ops 6 Open Beta?

Call of Duty historically holds its betas across two concurrent weekends. However, that familiar system has seemingly been abandoned for Black Ops 6 as the beta will instead begin midweek on a Wednesday and run till a Tuesday.

While the open beta dates were not confirmed, it may well begin immediately following the closed period.

This could see the Black Ops 6 test open to all players from Tuesday, September 3 or Wednesday, September 4 until it ends later in the week, possibly around Sunday, September 8.

Alongside the Black Ops 6 deep dive at Summer Game Fest, Activision confirmed it will hold a Call of Duty Next event on August 28. The event will offer a new look at multiplayer and other modes while streamers and content creators dive into the game at an invite-only event that will be broadcast to the world on the day.

With the closed beta seemingly revealed to begin on August 28, fans will not be waiting long after seeing their favorite creators playing Call of Duty's 2024 offering to start playing themselves at home. It seems likely the closed beta will go live for players toward the end of the Call of Duty Next stream after the reveal event.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will officially launch on October 25 across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.