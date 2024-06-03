Several upcoming characters have leaked as a part of the future MultiVersus roster.

Released in late May, the Warner Bros. crossover fighting game finally hit PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC with a sprawling roster of 26 characters to choose from (read more about the MultiVersus launch roster here).

However, like many games-as-a-service, the fun will not stop there. There are already plans for new characters to come to the game over time, the first of which being The Matrix's Agent Smith (set to debut in the coming weeks).

Every Leaked MultiVersus Character

The starting roster is just the beginning in Mutliversus, as several leaks have already revealed possible upcoming character updates headed to the free-to-play fighter.

Whether it be files hidden away in the game's data or reported from insiders familiar with the project, there is plenty of reason to believe every one of these characters will come to the game; however, when they will appear remains to be seen.

Here is a full list of leaked upcoming characters in MultiVersus:

Nubia (DC Comics)

DC Comics

The iconic DC Comics character Nubia has been teased to be a part of MultiVersus in the future thanks to a data mine that found voice lines for the characters. Nubia - who is commonly seen as an ally to Wonder Woman on the page - is expected to play much like the fan-favorite Amazonian.

Raven (DC Comics)

DC Comics

Another character who seems to be on several files in the game's data is Teen Titans member Raven. This DC Comics sorceress was also seemingly teased as a part of the MultiVersus reveal trailer, with a mage-like symbol related to the character being referenced in the background of one of its shots.

Gandalf (The Lord of the Rings)

New Line Cinema

The Lord of the Rings' Gandalf has been connected to MultiVersus since the very beginning. Sir Ian McKellen's iconic movie wizard appeared in leaked images long before the game was even announced, seemingly set to be a part of its launch-day roster. However, he has not been heard from since, with some believing he may have been scrapped after the Embracer Group acquisition of the LOTR IP (via Dot Esports).

Legolas (The Lord of the Rings)

New Line Cinema

Legolas is another Lord of the Rings character seemingly stuck in rights ownership purgatory. Voice lines and other data related to Orlando Bloom's elven marksmen have been found in the game's files. However, given the purchase of The Lord of the Rings rights by Embracer Group, his MultiVersus appearance may never see the light of day.

Harry Potter (Wizarding World)

Warner Bros.

Alongside the likes of Gandalf and Fred Flintstone, Harry Potter was another character first hinted at in the initial Multiversus roster leak from 2021. Given the Harry Potter franchise's popularity, one can assume it will have some sort of representation in the game. However, some believe WB may be hesitant to include characters from the Wizarding World because of Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling's controversial views.

Ron Weasley (Wizarding World)

Warner Bros.

Just like his good friend and fellow Gryffindor house member, Rupert Grint's Ron Weasley was a part of that initial character leak from before the MultiVersus beta in late 2022. However, after more than two years, news on the character has remained scarce, as some wonder if he may have been scrapped in the time since.

Fred Flintstone (The Flintstones)

Hanna-Barbera Productions

Another member of that infamous October 2021 MultiVersus character leak was The Flinstones' very own Fred Flinstone. Given the strong classic Warner cartoon representation on the roster at launch (with the likes of Bugs Bunny, Marvin the Martian, and Tom & Jerry all there from day one), one can assume Fred will come eventually, it is just a matter of time.

Johnny Bravo (Johnny Bravo)

Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. beloved cartoon beefcake, Johnny Bravo, was also featured in that initial MultiVersus roster leak. Seeing as several characters and game mechanics have proven to be true since then, Johnny Bravo remains top of mind for fans of the game.

Mad Max (Mad Max)

Warner Bros.

The last name mentioned in the October 2021 character leak was Goerge Miller's iconic big-screen bad-ass Mad Max. The character (brought to life by Mel Gibson and Tom Hardy on-screen) showed up alongside Shaggy, Batman, and Ton & Jerry (all characters who were in the game at launch), but he has yet to make an appearance on the official roster.

Ben Tennyson (Ben 10)

Warner Bros.

Appearing as a part of a (now-deleted) character roster leak from December 2021 was Ben Tennyson from the Cartoon Network series Ben 10. His unique power set, allowing him to transform into several alien lifeforms would be a perfect addition to the MultiVersus roster. While he has not been confirmed, Warner Bros. personally taking down the leak revealing him could point to the character's inclusion being true.

Godzilla (MonsterVerse)

Toho Co. Ltd.

Files relating to Godzilla have been found deep in the data for MultiVersus, but the character's involvement has not been confirmed. The iconic big-screen movie monster's inclusion on the roster has been downplayed by the game's development team, with the MultiVersus X (formerly Twitter) account telling fans in March 2022, "Not everything you may read...is true."

King Kong (MonsterVerse)

Warner Bros.

Just like his fellow MonsterVerse mainstay, King Kong was also leaked in MultiVersus thanks to a data mine by fans. The character may seem a little unruly given his massive size; however, hulking inclusions like the Iron Giant have proven these giant characters can work in the platform fighter.

Neo (The Matrix)

Warner Bros.

Found in a massive data mine during the 2023 MultiVersus beta was Keanu Reeves' iconic Matrix protagonist, Neo. Given The Matrix's overall popularity, it would make sense for him to pop up, but some believe he may have been replaced by Agent Smith, who is set to be the first new character to appear after launch.

Scorpion (Mortal Kombat)

NetherRealm Studios

References to Mortal Kombat's Scorpion were found in MultiVersus data back during the game's beta as well. This came following the character being first reported by the same person who leaked the existence of MultiVersus in 2021.

Sub Zero (Mortal Kombat)

NetherRealm Studios

Joining Scorpion as another Mortal Kombat inclusion seemingly set to come to Warner Bros.' crossover fighter is the ice-wielding Sub Zero. Data relating to the blood-thirsty video game mainstay was found in the game's beta data mine, but he has yet to be confirmed.

Emmet (The LEGO Movie)

Warner Bros.

The LEGO Movie's Emmet (played by Chris Pratt on the big screen) could be one of the more bizarre inclusions in MultiVersus. Still, with his LEGO-building powers, the potential for an exciting move set for the character seems infinite. Emmet was also found in that infamous beta datamine.

Static Shock (DC Comics)

DC Comics

Static Shock has quickly become one of the most requested characters to join the MultiVersus roster. He appeared as a part of a massive data mine of the game in 2022 and feels like a natural fit alongside the game's other DC Comics inclusions.

Poison Ivy (DC Comics)

DC Comics

Batman villain Poison Ivy is another name that popped up in the game's files during its beta phase from July 2022 to June 2023. She would mark the third member of the Dark Knight's rogues' gallery to appear on the roster (behind Joker and Harley Quinn), so some have speculated she may have been pushed to pursue other DC villains.

Craig of the Creek (Craig of the Creek)

Warner Bros.

MultiVersus has been no stranger to including obscure Cartoon Network characters alongside some of the biggest names in HBO, DC Comics, and Warner Bros. Pictures. Another of these Cartoon Network characters could be coming in Craig of the Creek (of the series of the same name), who was referenced in data-mined voice lines found in 2022.

Wicked Witch (The Wizard of Oz)

Warner Bros.

No release information for The Wizard of Oz's Wicked Witch in MultiVersus has been made public, but of the leaked characters she feels like one of the most likely to appear. Voice lines referencing the character were found deep in the game's files, and, with the upcoming Wicked movie musical on the way, Warner could be saving her for sometime around that film's release.

Daenerys Targaryen (Game of Thrones)

HBO

With Arya Stark being the only Game of Thrones character to make the MultiVersus roster at launch, it feels like only a matter of time before another denizen of George R.R. Martin's iconic fantasy universe appears in the game.

The next one seemingly coming is Daenerys Targaryen (played by Emilia Clarke), who has popped up in several data mines of the game.

Beetlejuice (Beetlejuice)

Warner Bros.

Like the Wicked Witch before him, Michael Keaton's Beetlejuice seems to be one of the most imminent leaked characters coming to MultiVersus. The character has another movie coming out later in 2024 (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice), so his release may be saved for some brand synergy. With multiple leaks involving the big screen phantom, and voice lines for the character coming to light, Beetlejuice's inclusion feels inevitable.

Powerpuff Girls (The Powerpuff Girls)

Warner Bros.

The Powerpuff Girls would be a unique inclusion to the MultiVersus roster as it seems players would play as all three characters as opposed to selecting each one separately. Despite this, they seem to be coming. A Powerpuff Girls stage is already in the game, and multiple voice lines for the characters have been found in the game's data.

Samurai Jack (Samurai Jack)

Warner Bros.

Cartoon Network's Samurai Jack (of the Samurai Jack animated series) has appeared in multiple leaks for MultiVersus. Stage data relating to the character were found deep in the game's files as well as voice lines for the character and a full move set (via @AusilMV on X).

Marceline (Adventure Time)

Warner Bros.

The case for Marceline in MultiVersus is an odd one. The Adventure Time character has not leaked or been found in the game's files, but she was referenced by the game's director Tony Huynh in January 2023, who asked fans on X (formerly Twitter), if she was to come to the game what color her default outfit should be.

Daffy Duck (Looney Tunes)

Warner Bros.

Among the MultiVersus fanbase, it has been assumed Daffy Duck will eventually come to the game. The wise-cracking Looney Toon is arguably the second-most-popular character from the animated franchise (behind Bugs Bunny), and specific animations for him have been found thanks to data mining efforts by the community.

Mr. Meeseeks (Rick and Morty)

Warner Bros.

Mr. Meeseeks is technically already in MultiVersus, but there has been evidence mounting that the Rick and Morty mainstay could get his own character slot on the roster. Meeseeks is in the game as a part of Rick's move set already, but animations for the character have been found separate from his NPC inclusion, meaning he could be ready to join the fight as well.

Aquaman (DC Comics)

DC Comics

One of the other characters almost surely coming to MultiVersus at some point after launch is the DC Comics hero, Aquaman. References to the longtime Justice League member have been seen in the game's files (as spotted by X user @PapaGenos). The character is said to tie into the DC movie's universe, with insiders believing he will look/sound like Jason Momoa's version of the hero.

Multiversus is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

Read more about gaming on The Direct:

MultiVersus: What Does Toast Do? Game Changes Explained

Here's When COD: Black Ops 6's Release Is Expected to Happen

Assassin’s Creed Games In Order: Release & Chronological (Including Shadows)

Helldivers 2 Players Call for Xbox Release Amid Declining Playercount