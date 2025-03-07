GTA 6 Trailer 2 Theory Reveals Early April Release

The latest GTA 6 trailer 2 rumor seems to suggest the next look at the game could be eyeing an early April release.

It has been over a year since fans last saw the next entry in Rockstar Games' beloved open-world franchise. The first GTA 6 teaser was released in December 2023, and since then, there has been nothing but silence.

But with a late 2025 release window seemingly still in the cards for the title (at least according to Rockstar), one can assume fans will get more of the game sooner rather than later.

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Could Come In April

Rockstar Games

A new GTA 6 trailer 2 theory pegged a potential release window for the next peek at the game.

Eagle-eyed fans online (via GTA 6 Alerts on X) spotted what they seem to think is a date hidden on a piece of clothing in Grand Theft Auto Online, potentially spoiling GTA 6 trailer's early April release window.

The "One Day Will Reveal All" t-shirt, which has been available in GTA V's online vertical for over two years, features the numbers "04012025" on it. This sequence, when written as a date, spells out Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

While, to some, this may seem like a serendipitous coincidence and nothing more, it does not stop there. Previously, fans noticed the same piece of GTA 5 digital attire correctly listed the release date for the game's first trailer (December 5, 2023) elsewhere in its long-running sequence of numbers.

This has caused a flurry of speculation among GTA 6 fans, as they convince themselves the "One Day Will Reveal All" shirt may be the key to more than one of the upcoming title's major marketing beats.

Outside of this theory, noted GTA insiders have begun to talk of a potential early April trailer 2 release as well. GTA leaker Synth Potato cryptically posted on his X profile, "Early April. Trailer 2," with no further information beyond that.

The GTA VI O'Clock newsletter also pointed out that if trailer 2 were to come in April, it would line up almost perfectly with both GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2's marketing campaigns into launch:

"We created a timeline that overlays the 'GTA V' and 'Red Dead Redemption 2' marketing campaigns (with all of their key media beats), to see what that might mean for GTA 6. Broadly, Rockstar’s last two big AAA games have run compressed five to six month campaigns in the lead up to launch. Given that we’ve been told to expect a 'Fall 2025' release, which we’re tipping for late October / early November (you can dive into the show for more background), then that places the start of the compressed campaign as late March / early April."

Both tentpole Rockstar titles had their promotional cycles properly kick off roughly five or six months before their eventual release. If GTA VI is still coming this fall (likely around late October or early November), then April would be the month to ring in the festivities.

Of course, the idea of releasing a trailer as big as GTA 6's second look on April 1 may seem a little cruel—given that in many parts of the world, that is April Fool's Day. However, Rockstar has shown it has a sense of humor in the past, so if someone were to do it, the GTA maker feels like it would be the one.