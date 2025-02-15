GTA 6 Release Window Narrows After Latest Take-Two Update

The Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) release window potentially narrowed thanks to a recent update on one of Take-Two Interactive's other 2025 titles.

Rockstar Games' next entry in the mega-hit series of video game sandboxes is supposedly set to hit consoles later this year. Despite a lack of meaningful release updates, Rockstar and its parent company, Take-Two, maintain that 2025 is the year of GTA.

Fans seemed to think a more specific release window would emerge after a recent earnings call, but that did not happen, leaving gamers to speculate about when the new game will eventually be released.

The GTA 6 Release Window Becomes Clearer

GTA 6

GTA 6 may have gotten an exciting release update thanks to the Borderlands franchise.

The February 12 PlayStation State of Play presentation revealed that Borderlands 4, the latest game in Gearbox Software's looter-shooter franchise, will be released on consoles and PCs on September 23, 2025.

This specific date is key to narrowing down when Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto 6 will drop.

Take-Two Interactive is publishing both GTA and Borderlands, both of which (at least according to its most recent earnings call) are viewed as two of the company's biggest titles of the year. That means the gaming giant seems unlikely to want to release them too close together.

So, if Borderlands 4 is set to arrive in late September, and GTA 6 is still, in fact, slated for 2025, that narrows the window of where it could potentially release significantly.

It seems probable that Take-Two would want to give a title like Borderlands at least a month of breathing room away from GTA, allowing it to reach its full sales potential before launching something as big as GTA 6.

This means if GTA 6 hits in Fall 2025, it will likely be released at the absolute earliest in late October.

Also, on the other side, Rockstar and Take-Two will assumedly want to take advantage of the holiday shopping season as best they can. That would mean GTA's release should come no later than November 28 (aka Black Friday)—again, only if it is coming this fall.

That gives GTA 6 a four- to six-week window between October 17 and November 28 for a potential release, allowing Borderlands enough space to thrive independently while getting out before the massive holiday rush ends.

However, this could also support the theory that GTA will not be released in 2025. Industry analysts have increasingly believed that the game may be pushed to 2026, and Borderlands's fall into that late-September spot may be proof of this.

A potential delay has not been confirmed, but it is something to consider as the 2025 release calendar fills in.

Thankfully, this speculation will only last so long. Rockstar will eventually have to address these release rumors head-on—perhaps in a second trailer, which fans have been waiting for months.

GTA 6 is set to be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.