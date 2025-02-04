GTA 6 Fans Expect A Release Or Delay Announcement This Week, Here's Why

Grand Theft Auto 6 could be due for a release date update in just a few days.

Fans have been waiting over a decade since the last Grand Theft Auto game for a new entry in the franchise. Even with GTA 6 finally official after the first trailer took over the internet, movement has been slow on the Rockstar Games sequel.

Why GTA 6 News Might Come This Week

Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games unveiled Grand Theft Auto 6 in December 2023 with a cinematic trailer and a promised 2025 release window. In the year since then, updates on the game's release have been few and far between.

GTA 6 even broke a frustrating record as the wait between the first two trailers has been the longest ever for a Rockstar Games title, and, as of writing, there is no sign of that wait ending anytime soon.

The silence from Rockstar Games and publisher Take-Two Interactive has sparked concerns about a delay, even after staff reaffirmed GTA 6's 2025 release window.

However, announcements on GTA 6's release may not be far away.

Take-Two Interactive is preparing to hold its next earnings confirmed on Thursday, February 6 at 4:30 p.m. ET, and the GTA 6 publisher will likely offer an update on the game's release to investors and the public.

Whenever GTA 6 arrives, it is bound to be a financial powerhouse that brings in record-breaking revenue. As such, investors will be eager for an update on whether GTA 6 is still coming this year.

During the much-anticipated call, the publisher could affirm the 2025 release window, confirm a delay into 2026, or even announce an official release date.

In Rockstar Games history, release dates were revealed early in their year of release. If GTA 6 holds on to its promise to release this year, an announcement of exactly when it will hit shelves should be imminent.

That said, renowned gaming insider Jason Schreier said in December he would be "shocked" if GTA 6 wasn't delayed until 2026, pointing out Rockstar Games' track record of pushing releases beyond their planned window.

What Comes Next for Grand Theft Auto 6?

If Take-Two and Rockstar Games reaffirm Grand Theft Auto 6's 2025 release window during the next earnings call, fans will probably soon receive more news on the game, including an official date and a second trailer.

But if the studio instead announces the much-anticipated and increasingly likely delay into 2026, don't be surprised if GTA 6 goes quiet for some time.

While the first trailer for GTA 5 was primarily cinematic and focused on the world of Los Santos, the second focused on its characters and action. Whenever GTA 6's second trailer comes along, fans should expect to learn more about the leads, Lucia and Jason, and get an idea of the antics they will be getting into.

One thing gamers should prepare to wait a little longer to learn more about is GTA 6 online (read every confirmed and rumored detail about the mode), as that news will likely be reserved for closer to the game's release.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is currently slated to be released this year.