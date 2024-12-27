GTA 6 Trailer 2 Breaks Frustrating Release Record

GTA 6's trailer 2 officially broke a record that will almost surely have eager fans fuming.

After more than a decade of waiting, Grand Theft Auto VI is supposedly finally set to see the light of day sometime in 2025. This comes after the game's debut trailer hit YouTube in early December 2023, sparking debate about when and where fans would see the game again before release.

Since then, gamers worldwide have been on the lookout for the game's long-awaited second trailer, with various fan theories taking hold online. With each ensuing week, it seems another GTA 6 trailer 2 prediction has taken hold; however, all (including a supposed December 2024 leak) have proven to be false.

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Breaks Rockstar Record

GTA 6

After more than a year of waiting for the GTA 6 trailer 2, the upcoming second look at the game has broken a disappointing record for Rockstar Games.

As of December 17, 2024, GTA 6 broke the record for the longest wait between a first and second trailer for a Rockstar Games title ever.

At 379 days, it took the top spot, leap-frogging the previous record-holder, Grand Theft Auto V, which took a 378-day gap between its first and second looks at the game.

The initial GTA 6 trailer hit YouTube on December 4, 2023, breaking records for Rockstar long before it even came online. As of writing, it has been 389 days since the GTA 6 debut trailer was released, and no end looks to be in sight.

Recent reports indicated that GTA 6 could potentially slip from its long-confirmed 2025 release date, meaning fans may be waiting even longer to get a second glimpse at the next-gen open-world epic.

For comparison, Rocktar's shortest gap between the first and second trailer in recent memory came with GTA 4, which only took 91 days.

Rockstar's other major open-world franchise, Red Dead Redemption, has taken its time in debuting new footage as well, but both Red Dead and Red Dead 2 took nowhere near as long as Grand Theft Auto VI is taking to get another promotional beat.

Below is a full list of recent Rockstar titles for comparison:

Grand Theft Auto IV Trailer 1: March 29, 2007 Trailer 2: June 28, 2007 (91 days)

Red Dead Redemption Trailer 1: May 6, 2009 Trailer 2: November 30, 2009 (208 days)

Grand Theft Auto V Trailer 1: November 2, 2011 Trailer 2: November 14, 2012 (378 days)

Red Dead Redemption 2 Trailer 1: October 20, 2016 Trailer 2: September 28, 2017 (343 days)

Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 1: December 2, 2023 Trailer 2: Unknown



Why Is the GTA 6 Trailer 2 Taking So Long?

At more than 380 days since fans got their first look at GTA 6, fans are getting antsy to know what is going on with the hotly-anticipated trailer 2.

Some had speculated that the game would get another marketing beat at the end of 2024, but that never came to pass. Even mentions of the title potentially showing up at Geoff Keighley's annual Game Awards ceremony were circling in the lead-up to that event; however, those proved to just be wishful thinking as well.

It certainly seems as though Rockstar Games is not rushing into anything before showing the game next. It has already been a record-setting wait for GTA 6 (marking the longest gap between GTA titles at over a decade), so what is waiting another few weeks or months for a second glimpse at the long-awaited title?

As much as fans have endeavored to figure out when another sneak peek may become available, nothing has proven successful.

Rockstar has proven that it truly walks to the beat of its own drum when it comes to marketing (and releasing) its biggest titles because it knows that the demand will be there whenever it feels ready to release news.

Word is GTA 6 could still come in 2025 (or early 2026), this means that the clock is ticking for the studio to start the title's promotional cycle in earnest. Whether it releases in 2025 or not, a second look at the game will assumedly arrive in the coming months.

Simply put, Rockstar is running out of time to get another trailer out there while still being able to execute the rest of the massive marketing campaign that a title as big as GTA 6 warrants.

That means that the GTA 6 trailer 2 will very likely come in early 2025, restarting the GTA marketing machine while still giving enough time for a few other major news beats before release.

GTA 6 is expected to be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2025.