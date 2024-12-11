GTA 6 Release Now “On Track” After Multiple Delays

Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is one of the most anticipated upcoming games and there's promising news for its 2025 release date.

GTA is Rockstar Games' crown jewel, with Grand Theft Auto V breaking several Guinness World Records upon its release. Expectations are at an all-time high for GTA 6, particularly as the game is set to return to Vice City, the franchise's fictional version of Miami.

GTA games are lengthy endeavors, but by the time GTA 6 releases next year it will have broken a record for the longest gap between mainline installments in the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

GTA 6's 2025 Release Is Looking Promising

Rockstar Games

GTA 6 has been in development at Rockstar for over a decade now, but its release date has suffered multiple setbacks.

It's not uncommon for AAA games to miss their projected release dates, particularly as companies attempt to combat unhealthy practices like crunch culture.

Multiple factors have contributed to GTA 6's delays, including the team's dedication to pushing out Rockstar's previous project, Red Dead Redemption 2, in 2018, and a devastating 2022 hack that changed workplace requirements at the company's offices.

Despite this, a new Bloomberg report from Jason Schreier indicates that things are still "on track" at Rockstar for GTA 6 to release in 2025:

"GTA 6 has already missed multiple deadlines, a common practice at Rockstar, but Take-Two says it’s now on track."

Concerns about GTA 6 being bumped out of 2025 have been rampant, but this isn't the only reaffirmation from Rockstar that the game will be released in 2025. At an investor presentation earlier in 2024, the company reiterated that GTA 6 is "planned to release in Fall of Calendar 2025."

Could GTA 6 Get Another Delay?

Of course, nothing is certain about GTA 6's 2025 release, particularly as Rockstar has declined to attach a specific release date to the game. However, the company's confidence is promising that the game will come out at some point in the next 12 months.

It's a question that's on not only player's minds but also on the minds of every video game publisher in the industry. According to Bloomberg's report, competing game publishers are waiting for as long as possible to find out when GTA 6 will land in 2025 so that they can shift the release dates of their games accordingly.

Rockstar's next game is anticipated to be such a blockbuster that it will wipe out any competitors releasing in nearby windows, meaning much of the game industry is holding its breath to find out when GTA 6 will release.

It's unclear when Rockstar will commit to a release date for GTA 6. There's been plenty of speculation about when the next trailer for GTA 6 may come out, but even that's been rife with debunked rumors and unverified reports.

Whenever Rockstar does decide to commit to GTA 6's release date it will no doubt cause a massive shift in the video game industry.

GTA 6 is expected to be released in Fall 2025.