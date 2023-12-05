GTA 7 Trends Online Following Rockstar's New GTA 6 Trailer

GTA 7 is now trending online following the first official trailer for Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto 6, which was forced into releasing early thanks to yet another big leak.

The newly revealed footage confirmed the game's protagonist, Lucia, and how the story takes place in Vice City (a fictionalized Miami) and the surrounding area. It also seems that social media trends like TikTok and live streaming will play a big role this time around.

While the excitement for the next game in Rockstar's massively popular franchise is through the stratosphere, it's ballooning so fast that the world is now talking about another sequel that could be over a decade away.

Fans Are Already Talking About GTA 7

Rockstar

While the new trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 only just came out, the topic of GTA 7 started trending on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). The trend has surpassed over 9K posts so far.

On X, @davidehrlich playfully asked the world, "Okay but when does GTA 7 come out?:"

@Weedmaps jokingly claimed, "Weed is going to be legalized everywhere before GTA 7:"

Alongside a GIF of Mike Tyson, @r_speedy22 joined the choir of people asking, "When's GTA 7???:"

@iqkev offered up a GIF of Bryan Cranston's Walter White from Breaking Bad collapsing to the ground, comparing him to "Rockstar Games after seeing GTA 7 trending:"

@Creatormigraine added another reaction GIF with Antony Starr's Homelander from The Boys, noting, "They got GTA 7 trending already:"

Probably Best to Focus on GTA 6 For Now

As fun as it is to look ahead to the future, if GTA 7 takes a release schedule similar to GTA 6, fans won't see the game until 2037.

So, while the wait for the next installment might seem far away, at least it isn't fourteen years down the line.

Seeing how popular and profitable Grand Theft Auto V has been since its release in 2013, GTA 6 will undoubtedly lead a long, healthy life.

That feels especially true given the game's online mode will probably spin off into its own project in the coming years, similar to GTA V and Red Dead Redemption.

What fans should do, however, is convince Rockstar Games to release more games in general. Many would kill for a Red Dead Redemption III or even Bully 2.

GTA 6 is currently scheduled to release on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S at some point in 2025.