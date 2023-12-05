Here's every major character and actor who has been leaked or rumored to appear in Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto 6 cast.

After almost a decade of rumors and leaks, Rockstar has finally revealed the trailer for GTA 6, coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2025.

Every Character in Grand Theft Auto 6

Lucia

Lucia will be a historic main protagonist for GTA 6 having Latin-American heritage, and she's also the first female protagonist to be voiced in franchise history. Being portrayed as a convict, and certainly not a reformed one, she appears meeting with her parole officer in a prison uniform.

The female lead appears to be in a Bonnie and Clyde-esque relationship with Jason, the game's other lead and her apparent romantic partner. She is rumored to be younger than Jason and possibly even has a child with him, with the pair both coming from the same criminal gang.

On the matter of who plays Lucia in GTA 6, Alexandra Echavarri, who gave her voice to Lupe in GTA Online, has been rumored for a long while. These rumors are only furthered by the actress' own Latin-American heritage, much like the character she will supposedly play in the upcoming game.

Jason

Prior to the release of the GTA 6 trailer, leaks claimed the two main characters would be a Bonnie and Clyde-inspired duo called Lucia and Jason. With the former now confirmed with the trailer, the latter will almost certainly be the name for the Rockstar game's male criminal protagonist.

Much like Lucia, the voice actor behind Jason has yet to be confirmed, but some fans think they have figured it out thanks to dialogue in the trailer. By comparing the voice in the trailer to the actors' past work, many believe the man behind Jason to be Troy Baker (Batman: Arkham Origins' Joker and The Last of Us' Joel).

Other rumors have claimed actor Bryan Zampella (Westworld, Fight of Fury) will play Jason - partly based on his visual similarity to the character and his repeated teasing on Instagram - but there has been little real indication of his involvement.

Lucia's Parole Officer

The only other character with a significant presence in the trailer is a woman who appears to be Lucia's prison parole officer who asks her, "Do you know why you're here?," to which she responds, "Bad luck, I guess."

The unnamed parole officer will likely take an extremely minor role in GTA 6, perhaps only appearing in the opening ahead of her release from prison.

As of now, no voice actor has been leaked, rumored, or confirmed to play this presumably minor character in GTA 6.

Grand Theft Auto 6 will release for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2025.