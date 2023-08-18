Ahsoka TV Reviews: Critics Share First Reactions

The first two episodes of Star Wars' new Disney+ series Ahsoka have gone out to critics, who shared their reactions to the new entry.

Following Rosario Dawson's first appearances as Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, she'll now have the chance to star in her own solo series as she pushes the legacy of the Jedi to new heights.

Coming as something of a follow-up to the wildly-successful Star Wars Rebels series, Ahsoka will reunite with a number of her old friends and enemies, finding her place in the universe as a former Jedi and a member of a tight-knit family.

Critics Share Reactions to Star Wars' Ahsoka Show

Critics offered up their first thoughts on social media for Star Wars' Ahsoka series on Disney+ after viewing screeners for the first two episodes, posting quick reviews on X (formerly Twitter).

The first reactions were largely positive, with critics praising Rosario Dawson's performance as well as the series' action sequences and its Star Wars lore connections.

The Direct's own Klein Felt gave special props to Natasha Liu Bordizzo for her live-action performance as Sabine Wren while calling the series "the Disney+ Jedi epic fans have been waiting for:"

"The first two episodes of 'Ahsoka' are pure Star Wars bliss. This is for Rebels what I'd hoped 'Obi-Wan' would've been for the Prequels. Rosario Dawson shines, but it's Natasha Liu Bordizzo's Sabine who blew me away. Ahsoka is the Disney+ Jedi epic fans have been waiting for.

Collider's Steven Weintraub was "impressed with the action" and the story told in the first two episodes, noting that it's "super easy to follow" even for those who haven't seen Star Wars: The Clone Wars or Star Wars Rebels:

"First two episodes of 'Ahsoka' are really good. Even if you’ve never seen 'Rebels' or 'Clone Wars' it’s super easy to follow. Impressed with the action & how it’s all story. No side missions or filler. Can’t wait to see episode 3. Wish I could watch future episodes on a movie screen.

Gizmondo's Germain Lussier sees "a lot of potential" in Ahsoka and felt the ties back to Rebels, although he felt it was "oddly flat" at times as well:

"I think 'Ahsoka' has a lot of potential. As a 'Rebels' fan, I felt a connection to it that was truly special. And yet it’s hugely epic at some times & oddly flat at others. Sabine is the standout through & by Ep 2 I was fully sucked in. It could go south but I don’t think it will"

Total Film's Molly Edwards felt "classic Star Wars vibes" from the series while also noticing parts of it that felt more fresh, highlighting the "complex bond between Ahsoka and Sabine" along with the villains and lightsaber fights:

"'Ahsoka' s epic! It's got those classic Star Wars vibes while also feeling very fresh. The first episodes set the scene vividly, with intriguing villains, a complex bond between Ahsoka and Sabine, and some awesome lightsaber duels already – I really think we're in for a treat"

Forbes' Jeff Conway called the first two episodes "a true visual spectacle" while praising Rosario Dawson’s performance, specifically touching on the incredible fight scenes and the themes brought to life:

"I just watched the first two episodes of the 'Ahsoka' series! It’s a true visual spectacle. Rosario Dawson is phenomenal as the titular star. The fight scenes are epic and heart pounding. The story has a rich history and great themes about second chances and female empowerment."

ComicBook.com’s Joe Schmidt saw Ahsoka as "the sequel to Rebels" that fans have wanted, also saying it only falls short of Andor in terms of comparisons to other Star Wars Disney+ entries:

'Ahsoka' is definitely the sequel to 'Rebels' that Star Wars fans have been waiting for. While it's not perfect, it looks better than most other D+ productions like 'Mando' and 'Boba Fett,' but not on the level of 'Andor.' Love the focus on Sabine Wren, but can see where casuals get lost."

ComicBook.com’s Jamie Jirak commented on how much fans will enjoy the show in combination with Rebels, explaining that it "was made for animation fans:"

"I enjoyed the first two eps of 'Ahsoka.' I'm relieved I recently got into Star Wars Rebels, because this show was made for animation fans. You'll still be able to follow along, but it might not hit as hard. More thoughts coming to my TikTok ASAP. In conclusion, women rule!!!"

ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson made a mental note to "watch more things that Sabine and Hera are in," noting her lack of surprise at how good Bordizzo and Mary Elizabeth Winstead were in their roles:

"My biggest takeaway from the first two episodes of 'Ahsoka' is: I need to watch more things that Sabine and Hera are in, because I love them both. Natasha Liu Bordizzo and MEW are, unsurprisingly, excellent."

Decider's Meghan O'Keefe gave showrunner Dave Filoni props for "lovingly [bringing] his rebels to life" in a meaningful way that ties back to Star Wars lore, also praising Bordizzo as the "early MVP:"

"Initial 'Ahsoka' thoughts: Dave Filoni lovingly brings his rebels to life in a story that embraces mythology, magic, and lore in a way that could turn off, say, 'ANDOR' fans. Slower paced than expected but still enthralling for this 'Rebels' fan. Natasha Liu Bordizzo is my early MVP."

ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis described the series as "a straight continuation of Rebels" while noting that it "moves slowly" and brought a fantastic score and a couple of great action sequences:

"'Ahsoka' is a straight continuation of 'Rebels,' feeding the animation fans looking for more with these characters. Otherwise, it moves slowly but with a great score and occasional action scenes carrying. Optimistic for an exciting series with heavy lifting done in first two eps."

Inverse's Jacob Kleinman commented that "the plot...moves pretty fast" even with an easy opening, describing the villains as "equally terrifying and fascinating" while also praising Hera and Sabine:

"I saw the first two episodes of 'AHSOKA' earlier tonight and it kind of rules! There's a lot of narrative hand-holding early on but the plot still moves pretty fast. The new villains are equally terrifying and fascinating. Hera and Sabine both rock. I can't wait to see what's next."

Next Best Pictures' Lauren LaMango celebrated the show for its "multiple Force-sensitive women," expressing excitement to see the full story for both Sabine and Ahsoka moving forward:

"I really enjoyed the first 2 eps of 'Ahsoka!' Rosario Dawson is SO at home in her adaption of the character but it’s Natasha Liu Bordizzo & her Sabine that steals your heart. Cant wait to see her & Ahsoka’s full story. Also MULTIPLE FORCE SENSITIVE WOMEN?! CAN I GET A HELL YEA

Variety's Jazz Tangcay enjoyed the "great score and loved all the visuals" in the first two episodes of Ahsoka, giving her a desire to "revisit Clone Wars" in the near future:

"Just saw the first two episodes of 'Ahsoka.' Great score and loved all the visuals, especially the fight scenes. Adore Kevin Kiner’s score. This [makes] me want to revisit 'Clone Wars,' and yes, Rosario Dawson is great. Looking forward to the rest of the series.

On a more negative note, journalist Kristen Maldonado saw the first two episodes and thought they were "incredibly slow and wooden," calling the visuals "hit or miss" while expressing feelings that newcomers to the series may not be able to follow along:

"The first two episodes of 'Ahsoka' are incredibly slow and wooden. Rosario Dawson is very flat in the title role, but Natasha Liu Bordizzo is a stand out. Visuals are hit or miss, some feel low budget at times. Super fans may enjoy the show, but newcomers/casual fans will be lost."

Buzzfeed's Jonathan Sim saw "a mixed bag" in the series, highlighting its ties to both Clone Wars and Rebels while describing the writing as "mediocre:"

"The first two episodes of 'Ahsoka' are a mixed bag. A gorgeously crafted continuation of the world and characters from 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' and 'Star Wars: Rebels' mixed with mediocre writing. The characters are not investing yet, particularly the villains. Great potential."

The Hollywood Reporter's Brian Davids "enjoyed the first two episodes" for the fact that it's "focused on telling one grand story," even though he didn't watch the animated precedents to Ahsoka:

"I enjoyed the first two episodes of 'Ahsoka,' and the best part about it is that it's focused on telling one grand story. I've never watched the animated shows, so I don't know the ins and outs of these characters' backstories, but their dynamics are clear."

Fandom's Eric Goldman saw "many cool story elements" in these episodes that expand the universe as a whole and "feel very different" from The Mandalorian, becoming the latest to give Sabine props for being "a standout:"

"A promising start for 'Ahsoka' with many cool story elements that expand the Star Wars universe and feel different from 'Mando.' Ep 1 has some slow moments involving a MacGuffin but Ep 2 really gels. Sabine is a standout. I think those meeting her for first time will really dig her.

