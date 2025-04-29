Star Wars Announces Its 8th TV Show That Will Get a Season 3

At Star Wars Celebration, it was announced that a third season of an ongoing Star Wars show would be released in 2025, making it the eighth episodic series in the galaxy far, far away to receive that many installments. Star Wars Celebration brought a lot of major announcements during the convention's three-day run. Fans were treated to Hollywood star Ryan Gosling taking the stage during the confirmation of a new film from Shawn Levy titled Starfighter, a new animated series about Maul set during the rise of the Empire era, and more.

However, along with the announcements of entirely new projects also came reveals of established shows receiving brand new seasons.

Another Star Wars Receives Three Seasons

During Star Wars Celebration on Friday, April 18, an announcement on the LIVE! Stage confirmed that Young Jedi Adventures would be receiving a third season.

Nubs himself joined the stage to help make the announcement, which also included a release window for Season 3 - Fall 2025.

With the announcement that Young Jedi Adventures will be officially receiving a third season, it became the eighth Star Wars series in existence to have that many installments.

Below are the other Star Wars series that have at least three seasons:

Star Wars: Clone Wars (2003)

Lucasfilm

The first animated Clone Wars series that was released in the galaxy far, far away wasn't the one with Ahsoka and Captain Rex that many fans typically reference.

Instead, a 2-D microseries from Genndy Tartakovsky and George Lucas released its first season in 2003 between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. Now, on Disney+, fans are able to watch the show in just two, one-hour episodes that are designated under one season.

However, when the series was first released, it premiered as multiple animated shorts that lasted anywhere from four to 13 minutes each across three seasons. Episodes 1-10 were released as Season 1 in 2003, followed by Episodes 11-20 as Season 2 in 2004. Then, in 2005, the final five episodes premiered.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008)

Lucasfilm

2008's The Clone Wars is undoubtedly the most popular episodic series among Star Wars fans. The show began in 2008 and lasted for five seasons before Lucasfilm was purchased by Disney.

After the acquisition, Disney decided to discontinue the show. However, Season 6 was then released as "The Lost Missions" since those episodes had already been animated. Season 6 was shorter than the rest of the installments, though, as Disney canceled the series before Season 6 was completed.

Star Wars fans remained vocal, though, and a final seventh season was officially released on Disney+ in 2020, giving the show an official ending. Season 8 was, at one point, being planned by Dave Filoni, but was eventually scrapped as well (find out what would have happened in The Clone Wars Season 8 here).

Star Wars Rebels

Lucasfilm

After Disney acquired Lucasfilm and canceled The Clone Wars, it immediately began developing a new animated series with Dave Filoni at the helm, titled Star Wars Rebels. This show featured an entirely different animation style than The Clone Wars and was set during the rise of the Empire between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope.

At first, Rebels didn't perform as well as many hoped it would, but the show's core fanbase eventually grew as the series continued. Today, the show has become popular enough for an Ahsoka spin-off series to be made on Disney+, featuring many characters and storylines from Rebels.

Many Rebels characters have already appeared in Ahsoka and are expected to return when that live-action series returns for Season 2.

The Mandalorian

Lucasfilm

When Disney+ was first created in 2019, it launched with a brand new live-action Star Wars series titled The Mandalorian. Starring Pedro Pascal, The Mandalorian immediately became extremely popular.

In response to its popularity, Disney and Lucasfilm quickly confirmed that a second season was in the works. Demand for The Mandalorian continued to skyrocket, so it was a no-brainer for Season 3 to then get confirmed and filmed.

As of writing, there are only three seasons of The Mandalorian, but the two core characters (Din Djarin and Grogu) will be receiving their own live-action film titled The Mandalorian & Grogu, which will be released on May 22, 2026.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Lucasfilm

As mentioned, Star Wars: The Clone Wars was a pretty popular series. Fans loved it so much (especially Season 7) that Disney and Lucasfilm wasted no time in developing a spin-off titled The Bad Batch.

The Bad Batch were first introduced in their own story arc in The Clone Wars Season 7, but after that series ended, The Bad Batch told Clone Force 99's story after Revenge of the Sith for three seasons.

It is possible that the characters from that show could return at some point in the future, but that has not been officially announced by Disney or Lucasfilm.

Star Wars Visions

Lucasfilm

When Star Wars Visions was first announced, many didn't know what to expect. It would be the first time in history that Star Wars would dive into the anime genre, and episodes of the first season were being developed by different anime studios in Japan.

However, the series became a massive success, leading to the confirmation of a Season 2.

At Star Wars Celebration 2025, Star Wars Visions Season 3 was announced (although it had already been rumored to be on the way), which just goes to further prove the show's popularity. Visions has even become so massive that an anime spin-off of one of its Season 1 episodes (and now a Season 3 episode) titled "The Ninth Jedi" has been confirmed to be in the works.

Star Wars: Tales

Lucasfilm

Another Clone Wars spin-off titled Tales of the Jedi was released in 2022. It was comprised of six animated shorts that told never-before-seen stories of Ahsoka and Count Dooku.

In 2024, the Tales series received a second season, this time focusing on the rise of the Empire. It was appropriately named Tales of the Empire and featured cast members from other Star Wars projects, centering around Barriss Offee and Morgan Elsbeth.

On May 4, 2025, Season 3 of Tales will finally be released. This installment is going by the title Tales of the Underworld, and will feature the return of fan-favorite characters Cad Bane (who seemingly died in The Book of Boba Fett) and Asajj Ventress.