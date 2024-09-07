Before pressing "Play" on Disney+, learn more about the ratings behind every Star Wars animated show.

Star Wars has historically been family-friendly, with the first jump to PG-13 happening in 2005 with Revenge of the Sith.

To date, Star Wars remains a franchise deemed appropriate for children, even though the MPA ratings have now made the standard PG-13 for every modern movie.

Regarding TV Parental Guidelines, Star Wars animated series vary largely, with various age ratings.

What Age Can Kids Watch Star Wars Animated Shows?

The following is a list of every Star Wars animated series rating, including the reasons behind each.

Star Wars: Clone Wars

Star Wars

TV-Y7

Star Wars: Clone Wars is a Cartoon Network series set between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith that aired from 2003 to 2005. After three seasons, it concluded to make way for the CGI series The Clone Wars.

Star Wars: Clone Wars is rated TV-Y7 due to its frequent action violence, which involves battles with spaceships, aliens, and droids, though no human blood is shown.

The intense scenes of death and dismemberment, along with moments of mild peril, make the content more suitable for children aged seven and older.

The rating reflects the need for caution with younger viewers who may find these elements unsettling.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars

TV-PG

Star Wars: The Clone Wars is a beloved project within the galaxy far, far away that ran for seven seasons on Cartoon Network and is streaming on Disney+.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars is rated TV-PG due to its frequent animated action scenes, including intense battles with lightsabers and blasters and urban warfare sequences. While the sci-fi settings and lack of blood lessen the impact, the high level of intensity remains consistent throughout the series.

Additionally, the plot involves themes such as the kidnapping of an alien infant, which, despite the non-human appearance, may still evoke concern in younger viewers.

Star Wars Rebels

Star Wars

TV-Y7

Star Wars Rebels is one of the best-rated shows by fans, animated or live-action. The series, which aired on Disney XD from 2014 to 2018, follows a group of renegade rebels fighting against the Empire.

Rated TV-Y7, Star Wars Rebels features frequent peril and violence, including blasters, lightsabers, and explosives, but avoids graphic depictions of death.

The rating reflects the action-oriented content, which is intense yet appropriate for children aged seven and older. The series appeals to both kids and adults, especially fans of the expanded Star Wars universe that connected with the live-action Disney+ shows.

Star Wars Resistance

Star Wars

TV-Y7

Star Wars Resistance follows Kazuda Xiono, a New Republic pilot recruited by the Resistance to spy on the First Order, set just before the events of The Force Awakens. The series premiered on Disney Channel and Disney XD in 2018 and ran for two seasons, concluding in 2020.

Rated TV-Y7, Star Wars Resistance is designed for younger audiences, focusing on the flying skills of young pilots rather than the intense battles typical of the franchise.

The show features action and adventure, but the violence is toned down, making it suitable for children seven and older.

The series balances humor and positive messages of courage and determination, making it an appealing entry point for younger Star Wars fans.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Star Wars

TV-PG

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is an animated series on Disney+ that continues the story from The Clone Wars. It highlights a squad of genetically unique clone troopers navigating the aftermath of Order 66.

Rated TV-PG, the series contains violence typical of Star Wars dramas, including battle scenes, laser gunfights, and hand-to-hand combat.

The show’s war movie structure, featuring moral and ethical dilemmas faced by the characters, contributes to the more mature content, making it suitable for older children with parental guidance. Despite the intensity, the animated format and lack of graphic detail keep it within the TV-PG rating.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures

Star Wars

TV-Y

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures,, released on Disney+ and Disney Jr., is set during the High Republic era and follows a group of younglings training to become Jedi Knights.

The show is rated TV-PG, as it includes mild action involving lightsabers and other weapons. The violence is cartoonish and non-threatening, ensuring that no characters are harmed.

This rating reflects the show’s balance of adventure with age-appropriate content, making it a suitable introduction to the Star Wars universe for young viewers. The series is praised for its engaging and gentle approach, appealing to children and parents.

Zen: Grogu and Dust Bunnies

Star Wars

TV-G

Zen: Grogu and Dust Bunnies is a three-minute short film produced by Studio Ghibli. It features the dust bunnies from their films My Neighbor Totoro and Spirited Away.

The film, which premiered on Disney+ on November 12, 2022, depicts Grogu interacting with soot sprites from Studio Ghibli films. Rated TV-G, it is suitable for all audiences as it features gentle, non-violent content with minimal risk of harm or distress.

Star Wars Visions

Star Wars

TV-PG

Star Wars: Visions is an animated anthology series on Disney+ that consists of self-contained short films set in or inspired by the Star Wars universe. The first volume, released on September 22, 2021, featured nine episodes from Japanese studios, while the second volume, released on May 4, 2023, expanded globally.

Rated TV-PG, the series contains frequent violence, including laser gun fights, sword battles, and other combat scenes, though it avoids explicit content such as profanity or sexual material.

The rating reflects the show’s action-oriented content, which may be intense for younger viewers but is generally suitable for older children and teens.

The anthology's varied animation styles and creative narratives received critical acclaim for their fresh takes on the Star Wars mythos.

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi

Star Wars

TV-PG

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi is an animated anthology series on Disney+ created by Dave Filoni. It features limited-run television series that explore different characters from the Star Wars universe.

Rated TV-PG, the series includes some intense content such as sci-fi violence, including gunfights, sword battles, and a beheading, as well as disturbing scenes like a dead body being paraded through a town.

Although it avoids explicit sexual content or strong profanity, the darker and more graphic elements may be unsettling for younger viewers. The series provides a deeper look into Jedi lore and character histories, making it more suitable for older children and teens.

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire

Star Wars

TV-PG

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire, released on May 4, 2024, is an animated action miniseries on Disney+ set in the Star Wars universe. It continues from the first installment, Tales of the Jedi, focusing on the character arcs of Morgan Elsbeth and Barriss Offee as they turn to the Dark Side.

The series is rated TV-PG due to its frequent and intense action scenes involving lightsabers and other weapons, which result in non-gory deaths and significant peril for characters.

The show maintains an ominous tone and portrays violence and moral ambiguity, with characters showing remorse but being rewarded with power. While it features action and dark themes, it avoids explicit content and jump scares, making it suitable for older children and teens.

LEGO Star Wars: Droid Tales

Star Wars

TV-Y7

Lego Star Wars: Droid Tales is a five-part animated comedy adventure miniseries that premiered on Disney XD in 2015. The series retells the entire Star Wars saga, from The Phantom Menace to Return of the Jedi, through the memories of C-3PO.

Rated TV-Y7, the series features lightsaber battles, explosions, and the implication of deaths. Still, these are presented in a non-threatening way due to the LEGO format, which softens the impact of the action.

The series is designed to entertain younger audiences with its humorous take on familiar Star Wars stories. It incorporates light name-calling and commercial tie-ins. Using LEGO characters and settings helps keep the content suitable for children.

LEGO Star Wars: All-Stars

Star Wars

TV-Y7

LEGO Star Wars: All-Stars debuted on Disney XD and Disney XD's YouTube channel in 2019 and features popular characters from different Star Wars eras and integrates stories from various LEGO Star Wars worlds.

Rated TV-Y7, the show includes fantasy violence such as laser fire, explosions, and characters being disassembled into LEGO pieces. Yet, it is presented in a way that is not meant to be alarming.

The series emphasizes good versus evil themes and imparts positive lessons, engaging young viewers while aligning with the LEGO and Star Wars brands.

All of these animated Star Wars series are streaming on Disney+.