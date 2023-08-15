Ahsoka's Disney+ Show Gets Unsurprising Rating

The upcoming Disney+ series Ahsoka has been given its rating, and it is going to be unsurprising for those keeping track of Star Wars streaming series.

After years of starring within the Star Wars universe, Ahsoka Tano is about to have a series of her own, as Rosario Dawson will portray the titular Jedi warrior alongside several characters from the fan-favorite Togruta's storied past.

The series looks like part The Mandalorian, part Star Wars Rebels, being a mix of what has come before, with hints of new sprinkled within.

It will follow Ahsoka as she "trying to track [the villainous Thrawn] down," while also seemingly following in the footsteps of her master Anakin Skywalker and mentoring a new Jedi Knight.

Ahsoka Gets Rated for Disney+

Star Wars

Disney confirmed the upcoming Ahsoka series will maintain the Star Wars streaming status quo with its rating.

Ahsoka unsurprisingly got a TV-14 rating in anticipation of its Disney+ debut. This listing is in line with every other live-action Star Wars Disney+ show, with titles like The Mandalorian, Andor, and The Book of Boba Fett all hitting that same mark.

The TV-14 rating designated to Ahsoka means that the series "contains material that most parents would find unsuitable for children under 14 years of age," according to the U.S.' TV Parental Guidelines.

For comparison, Ahsoka's rating is a little higher than the animated Star Wars series, with most of them falling in the TV-PG range.

Here is a full list of Star Wars' animated series on Disney+ and their ratings:

Star Wars Rebels : TV-Y7

: TV-Y7 Star Wars: The Clone Wars : TV-PG

: TV-PG Star Wars: The Bad Batch : TV-PG

: TV-PG Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi : TV-PG

: TV-PG Star Wars Resistance : TV-Y7

: TV-Y7 Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures: TV-Y

On the Marvel side of things, seven of Disney's nine super-powered streaming shows all earned the same TV-14 rating, with only Ms. Marvel and I Am Groot hitting anything other than that with TV-PG ratings.

What Does Ahsoka's Rating Mean for the Series?

Now that fans have this rating information to dissect, one can start to piece together what to expect in Ahsoka when it arrives on Disney+.

Some may scoff at the idea of the Rosario Dawson-led series getting the same rating as the likes of Marvel's What If...? and The Book of Boba Fett, but it seems like the TV-14 rating covers a wide swath of content.

Intense and gripping dramas like Andor hit that same rating mark, and even a show like The Mandalorian (despite largely being seen as family-friendly) features scenes of - at times - intense violence.

For those who may have been worried Ahoksa would adopt some of the child-friendly tone seen in the animated Rebels series (of which Ahsoka will serve as a pseudo-sequel), it looks like there is no need for nerve.

What fans can likely expect is an authentically Star Wars feeling series, carrying a tone similar to that of the other Mando-Verse projects and the mainline Skywalker Saga films.

This means intense action (usually by way of lightsabers and blasters), some mild language, and perhaps a bit of blood or light sexual elements/references here and there.

Ahsoka is set to hit Disney+ with a super-sized two-episode premiere on Wednesday, August 23.