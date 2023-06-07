Ahsoka Season 1: Disney+ Announces Release Date

Fans finally know the release date for Ahsoka, Lucasfilm's next Star Wars Disney+ series.

The eight-episode season - which looks to be a Star Wars Rebels semi-sequel set in the MandoVerse - was expected to release in August, but Lucasfilm has kept its premiere date under wraps until now.

The official Star Wars Twitter account confirmed that Ahsoka will debut on Disney+ on August 23.

In addition to the date announcement, Star Wars included the Ahsoka teaser "Begin," which not only features Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano, but also Sabine, Hera Syndulla, Thrawn, and Ezra in live-action.

Whether Ahsoka's August 23 release will be the series' only season premiere, or receive further seasons like The Mandalorian, remains to be seen.

The full announcement trailer can be seen below:

What Ahsoka's Release Means for Star Wars Fans

If Lucasfilm intends to only release one episode of Ahsoka each week, the series is likely to conclude on October 11, just a few days after Marvel Studios' premiere of Loki Season 2 on October 6.

Whether the decision to move Loki's debut to Friday, as opposed to the traditional Wednesday, has anything to do with Ahsoka is unknown but a possibility.

A late August release is also important since Lucasfilm is slated to release Skeleton Crew, another MandoVerse Disney+ series, in 2023.

While no release date has been announced, the latest claims suggest a November or December debut, meaning Star Wars fans will only have a few weeks separating the two series.

The question now is whether this back-to-back scheduling is intentional and if Ahsoka somehow leads directly into Skeleton Crew. It's definitely something for fans to discuss leading up to the show's now-confirmed release.

Ahsoka drops on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 23.