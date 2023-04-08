Ahsoka Season 1 Episode Count Officially Announced

A new interview with one of the leading stars from Ahsoka revealed the final episode count for Rosario Dawson's new Star Wars series on Disney+.

With plenty of Star Wars announcements to satiate fans this weekend, including an official teaser for August's Ahsoka, there is much to, fittingly, celebrate coming out of Star Wars Celebration.

This weekend's convention offered fans exciting developments for the new show, such as Eman Esfandi's casting as Ezra Bridger, and Lars Mikkelsen's as Grand Admiral Thrawn.

The series is seemingly shaping up to be a spiritual successor to Star Wars Rebels, particularly given these new casting announcements.

Now, fans have even more to be excited about, with a new, official update to the incoming Disney+ show.

How Many Episodes Will Ahsoka Have?

According to Collider, in an interview with Ray Stevenson at the United Kingdom's Star Wars Celebration, the Ahsoka series on Disney+ will officially have eight episodes in its first season.

This episode count is familiar to fans of The Mandalorian, which has eight episodes in each of its three current seasons. Of all the live-action Star Wars shows on Disney+, only Andor (with 12 episodes) beats the now-tied spot that The Mandalorian and Ahsoka hold for episodes within an individual season.

For reference, here is how Ahsoka stacks up with the rest of its Star Wars companions on Disney+:

The Mandalorian (Season 1) — 8 episodes

The Mandalorian (Season 2) — 8 episodes

The Book of Boba Fett — 7 episodes

Obi-Wan Kenobi — 6 episodes

Andor — 12 episodes

The Mandalorian (Season 3) — 8 episodes

Ahsoka — 8 episodes

What Will Ahsoka's Episodes Cover?

In the interview, Stevenson explained that he could not pick one of Ahsoka's eight episodes as the "one [he's] most excited for fans to see," saying that "it's a whole journey" from the first through the eighth episode, comparing picking one to picking a favorite family member.

This is a promising prospect for fans, indicating an exciting "journey" in each episode of Ahsoka.

Further, this episode count helps hype up the rumored twist midway through the series, wherein there will be a major time skip after the fourth episode.

Given the official announcement of there being eight episodes in the show, a mid-season twist at episode four makes logical sense, being the exact halfway point in the series.

Now, fans just have to wait until August to see the "whole journey" in each of the eight episodes of Ahsoka.

Ahsoka hits Disney+ this August, though no set release date has been announced.