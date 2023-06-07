First Look at Ahsoka & Hera's Reunion In Live-Action Star Wars

Star Wars fans got their first look at Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano and Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Hera Syndulla together for the live-action Ahsoka series.

Star Wars Rebels is finally moving more fully into a live-action setting with Dawson's solo Ahsoka series, following up both on that series and her appearances in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

This will include Eman Esfandi's Star Wars debut as Ezra Bridger after Zeb Orellios made his own epic comeback in Chapter 21 of The Mandalorian, all while Hera waits in the wings for her own upcoming arrival in the Mandoverse.

Ahsoka and Hera Reunited in Star Wars Pics

Empire Magazine released new still images of Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano and Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Hera Syndulla, who were seen together for the first time in live-action for their return in Lucasfilm's Ahsoka.

While it's unclear where the image falls into the story, Ahsoka stands next to Hera in one of their first reunions since their time together on Star Wars Rebels.

Star Wars

While Ahsoka made appearances in only 14 Star Wars: Rebels episodes, she served as a key figure with the Ghost Crew, which featured Hera, Ezra Bridger, Kana Jarrus, Chopper, Zeb Orrelios, and Sabine Wren.

Star Wars

Also included was another image of Winstead on her own as Hera, marking her latest appearance after she first debuted in the initial trailer for Ahsoka at Star Wars Celebration.

Star Wars

How Will Hera Add to Ahsoka Story?

Seeing Hera Syndulla back in action will be a thrill for Star Wars fans who have seen her journey for nearly a decade, with Winstead now able to dive into the "storylines and complex histories" that haven't been explored in her arc yet.

This will also give her character a chance to reunite with Ahsoka for the first time in what should be a few years, not having been seen during Ahsoka's entire run in her other live-action Mandoverse appearances.

Much of their journey together will focus on their search for Ezra Bridger as they try to evade Grand Admiral Thrawn, with their storyline continuing almost directly from Star Wars Rebels with only a few gaps in between both projects.

Where things go from there is a mystery, although it will be a story filled with heart-warming reunions as Ahsoka Tano gets her first live-action solo adventure in the midst of Star Wars' expansion.

Ahsoka will debut on Disney+ in August.