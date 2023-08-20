Ahsoka Release Date Schedule of Episodes Officially Announced

Star Wars fans now know when each episode of Ahsoka is scheduled to premiere on Disney+.

Set within the time period of The Mandalorian, Ahsoka has been described as both a "samurai-adventure" and a live-action Season 5 of Star Wars Rebels with Ahsoka, Sabine, and Hera on the hunt for Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Now, Lucasfilm has confirmed how and when this long-awaited story will unfold.

Lucasfilm

Star Wars announced the release schedule for Ahsoka's eight-episode season.

Due to the series' two-episode premiere on August 22, similar to that of Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Bad Batch Season 2, new episodes of Ahsoka will drop over the course of seven weeks, ending on Tuesday, October 3.

Ahsoka, notably, also marks the first time that a Star Wars series will be debuting on Tuesdays week-to-week, at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET.

The full list can be seen below:

Episode 1: August 22

Episode 2: August 22

Episode 3: August 29

Episode 4: September 5

Episode 5: September 12

Episode 6: September 19

Episode 7: September 26

Episode 8: October 3

It's also worth noting that Season 2 of Loki premieres on Friday, October 6, making for a busy first week of October on Disney+ as two of its tentpole franchises release an episode on the service.

Ahsoka's Disney+ Obstacles

While Star Wars fans have been anticipating Ahsoka's debut since the show was first announced in 2020, it's currently facing a few challenges.

In addition to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike which limits actors from promoting the series, Season 3 of The Mandalorian was not well-received, leading fans to tamper expectations for this upcoming spin-off.

There's also the fact that, apart from brief cameos in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka Tano has long been an animated Star Wars character and is mostly unknown to fans who only watch live-action.

The same can be said - and even more so - for Star Wars Rebels characters in that they have never been seen in live-action until now.

Whether Ahsoka can deliver and resonate with audiences will be interesting to see and - according to Ahsoka Tano's own Rosario Dawson - will determine whether the series receives a Season 2.

Finally, due to Ahsoka's finale airing the same as the premiere of Loki's second season, Disney+'s viewing numbers will be something to watch as the two programs could generate a record viewing week.

Buzz for Ahsoka has been positive so far though, with many critics praising the show for its ability to onboard viewers that have no prior knowledge of Rebels.

The first two episodes of Ahsoka arrive Tuesday, August 22 on Disney+.