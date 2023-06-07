First Look at Ezra Bridger's Lightsaber In Live-Action Revealed (Photos)

New marketing materials from Star Wars' Disney+ series Ahsoka gave fans their first clear look at Ezra Bridger's lightsaber hilt, as well as the blade in action.

When Star Wars Rebels ended, Ezra Bridger sacrificed himself to pull Thrawn through hyperspace into the unknown, saving his friends. In doing so, he also left his lightsaber hilt under Sabine Wren's care.

With Ahsoka on the horizon, that lightsaber is still with the Mandalorian. Sabine can even be seen wielding it in footage shown at Star Wars Celebration 2023.

Sabine Watches Over Ezra's Lightsaber

Empire Magazine released a new image from the upcoming Star Wars series Ahsoka that showed Ezra Bridger's lightsaber by Sabine Wren's side.

The image sees Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka alongside Natasha Liu Bordizzo's Wren, probably around the time of the epilogue from Star Wars Rebels.

For those who look closely, Ezra's lightsaber is attached to Sabine's side.

In addition, a new spot for Ahsoka finally revealed footage of Sabine wielding Ezra's lightsaber once again, after Star Wars Celebration attendees got to see her with the blade in action:

Bordizzo told Rotten Tomatoes that igniting Ezra's lightsaber was one of her "top three moments ever in [her] life:"

"One of my top three moments ever in my life, probably. I mean, igniting a lightsaber on a giant screen in front of thousands of fans is probably as good as it gets in this life."

The lightsaber was first seen in Star Wars Rebels' third season premiere and is actually the second blade that Ezra wielded.

Sabine first wielded the lightsaber when she went up again Gar Saxon in Star Wars Rebels episode "Legacy of Mandalore."

Will Ezra Get His Lightsaber Back?

Lucasfilm hasn't been too forthcoming with information when it comes to Ezra Bridger's role in Ahsoka—but, at the very least, audiences know he'll be back.

Eman Esfandi, the actor bringing Ezra to life, can briefly be seen as a hologram that Sabine is watching in the trailer.

Bordizzo, who plays Sabine, says the Mandalorian has "only been thinking about the obligation she has forwards [Ezra]." Perhaps she's carrying his lightsaber by her side as a reminder of her promise to him in the Rebels finale.

But when will Ezra get his lightsaber back? One would assume it would happen before the end of the series, but if the new footage is anything to go by, Sabine might need to get some use out of it before returning the blade to its original owner.

Ahsoka is set to hit Disney+ in August.