Star Wars Releases First Poster for Live-Action Ezra Bridger

Star Wars has given fans the best look at live-action Ezra Bridger yet with the first poster featuring artwork for this new take on the hero.

Ezra Bridger is finally making his way into the live-action sphere for Star Wars, becoming one of nine main characters to be pushed to the forefront in Star Wars’ Ahsoka series on Disney+.

With this show setting up an emotional reunion for Ezra and the Ghost Ship crew after their run on Star Wars Rebels, anticipation is high to see what’s actually in store for him after a short cameo in Episode 1.

Live-Action Ezra Bridger Shines in New Poster

Hasbro started pre-orders for a Star Wars Black Series figure centered on Ezra Bridger, who is portrayed in live-action by Eman Esfandi in the Ahsoka series on Disney+.

This includes a poster that serves as the first piece of artwork highlighting the live-action Ezra Bridger after his memorable four-season run in the animated Star Wars Rebels series that ran from 2014 to 2018.

The figurine comes with a blaster along with Ezra's classic green lightsaber, which is sure to be seen more fully as he makes his full comeback in the Ahsoka show.

The poster of Ezra can be seen on the side of the packaging for the Black Series figure, showing the Jedi hero in the same red and yellow threads he utilized all throughout his Rebels run.

When Will Ezra Bridger Return to Ahsoka?

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for Ahsoka Episode 3.

With this poster being the first of its kind in the promotional tour for Ahsoka, it will have many fans wondering exactly when Ezra Bridger's adventures will continue in his first live-action portrayal.

The biggest tease for his comeback may have been seen at the end of Episode 3 with the return of the Purgill, which were last seen by Ahsoka and Sabine alongside Ezra as he went missing in space with the villainous Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Ezra's presence in Ahsoka was teased fairly early in Episode 1 with his helmet being seen in Sabine Wren's home, all while Sabine listened to a message from him before being forced back into the battle herself.

And since only five episodes remain in this first season, in which Ezra is expected to play an important emotional role as part of the anticipated Rebels reunion, his full return shouldn't be something fans will have to wait too much longer to see.

The first three episodes of Ahsoka are now streaming on Disney+.