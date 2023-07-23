Disney+ Teases Ahsoka & Ezra Bridger's Reunion In New Trailer

Star Wars Rebels fans know there's a search for Ezra Bridger, and Ahsoka's latest trailer may have revealed how he's found.

Back in 2018, Star Wars Rebels ended with Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren setting off to find the young Jedi who disappeared while taking Grand Admiral Thrawn out of the fight.

Ahsoka's marketing campaign revisited this same scene, as well as offered a glimpse of live-action Ezra; but now, new trailer footage teased how Ahsoka could pull off the long-awaited reunion.

Did New Ahsoka Trailer Reveal How Ezra Is Found?

In addition to Loth-cats, Loth-wolves, and Puffer Pigs, Star Wars Rebels introduced audiences to Purrgil, whale-like, tentacled creatures with the ability to travel through hyperspace.

Disney+

According to Star Wars lore, they're credited for inspiring the creation of hyperdrives and hyperspace navigation, including way finders.

As he does with many creatures of the galaxy, Ezra Bridger has a Force connection with Purrgil; and during the Star Wars Rebels finale, he used this connection to destroy Thrawn's fleet.

Disney+

Then, he relied on the creatures' abilities to whisk himself and Thrawn into hyperspace.

Where went and where they've been since is a mystery, and one that Ahsoka and Sabine are expected to solve in Ahsoka.

Disney+

Now, earlier this year, The Mandalorian Season 3 teased the presence of Purrgil by showcasing their silhouettes traveling through hyperspace.

The first official trailer for Ahsoka then paid off this bit of foreshadowing by revealing the first full look at these creatures in live-action.

Disney+

The footage is edited to show Ahsoka and Sabine in Ahsoka's T-6 shuttle hurtling straight towards the Purrgil, followed by shots of blaster fire and another ship flying through its tentacles.

LEGO

Since Purrgil are how Ezra disappeared in the first place, and since they inspired a form of navigation, it makes sense for Ahsoka and Sabine to use the Purrgil to finally locate him, setting up their eventual reunion.

And, if the space battle ensuing around these sentient space whales is any indication, they're probably not the only ones with that idea.

It's also likely these trailer visuals are only the beginning of what fans will see of live-action Purrgil considering they glow and jump to lightspeed like Star Wars ships.

A Whale of a Star Wars Tale?

While Ahsoka's marketing has hinted at the hunt for Ezra, Star Wars fans don't know precisely when that search occurs.

Not only did Ezra and Thrawn disappear prior to A New Hope while Ahsoka takes place around The Mandalorian Season 3, but the new series is expected to use a time jump at some point during its season.

Ahsoka's interactions with Sabine have also teased a shared complex history that audiences have yet to see.

It's also worth noting that the series' antagonists, such as the late Ray Stevenson's Baylan Skoll, are also searching for Thrawn who disappeared with Ezra.

This could mean the Rebels crew are in a race to find both their friend and their enemy.

But what happens if Skoll and the remains of the Empire find Ezra first? Perhaps future trailers and marketing will have more to reveal on the subject.

In the meantime, the fact that Star Wars has shown creatures synonymous with Ezra Bridger's story in both The Mandalorian and this new footage points towards their presence and importance in Ahsoka.

The question now is how long into the season will fans have to wait to see more of the Purrgil and the Rebels' reunion with Ezra.

The first two episodes of Ahsoka premiere on Wednesday, August 23 on Disney+.