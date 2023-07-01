LEGO Star Wars 2023: Every Set Expected to Release This Year

Multiple LEGO Star Wars sets are expected to be released throughout the remainder of 2023.

LEGO and Star Wars have had a partnership for decades, and the two brands have worked together to produce hundreds of physical LEGO sets for fans to build from all different eras of the franchise.

Multiple LEGO Star Wars video games were also developed over time, with the latest installment coming in 2022 and becoming one of the top five best-selling games of the year.

The video game is still receiving live updates, and LEGO already released new physical Star Wars sets in the first half of 2023, so fans and collectors are looking forward to what will come out in the back half of the year.

Every LEGO Star Wars Set Releasing in 2023

Eight LEGO Star Wars sets were previously confirmed to be released at some point in the future. From a commemorative set of the 2020 Lego Star Wars Holiday Special to a model of Chewbacca, here are all eight and when they are expected to hit shelves.

1.) Holiday Special Diorama [40658]

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special diorama will hit shelves at some point later this year around the holiday season. However, there is no set price for it at this time as it is believed to be a gift-with-purchase set, meaning that if someone were to spend more than a set amount of money at one time, this would be thrown in with it.

Exact details of what this set will include have not been released as of this time, but it was confirmed that it would come with four figurines of Rey, Finn, BB-8, and Chewbacca.

2.) Republic Gunship [75354]

LAAT Republic Gunship

Another Star Wars set from LEGO that will release later in the calendar year will be the Republic Gunship that most fans will recognize from the prequel trilogy. It will hit shelves on September 1 and be priced at $139.99 USD.

This set, which is based on the red Republic Guard version of this ship, will consist of 1083 bricks and come with Chancellor Palpatine, Padme Amidala, Commander Fox, and two Shock Troopers.

3.) The Ghost [75357]

Star Wars Rebels

Also coming out on September 1 will be a LEGO set of the Ghost Ship from Star Wars Rebels. Despite the fact that it will be released just after the Disney+ premiere of the Ahsoka series, this set will be based on the version of the ship that was seen in Rebels.

The Ghost will cost $169.99 USD and come with figurines of Hera Syndulla, Jacen Syndulla, Chopper, Quarrie, and one additional unknown figure. It will feature 1394 pieces, making it slightly bigger than the previously-mentioned Republic Gunship set.

4.) Ahsoka's T-6 Shuttle [75362]

Ahsoka

The smallest LEGO Star Wars set on this list is Ahsoka's T-6 Shuttle, which will also hit shelves on September 1. This one comes in at just $69.99 USD and will include 599 pieces for fans to put together. It will also include figurines of Ahsoka, Sabine, Huyang, and an Inquisitor-like character.

The actual ship that this set is based on was seen in the trailer for Disney+'s Ahsoka, and it is the same ship that made an appearance in the epilogue of Star Wars Rebels. It is also important to note that LEGO released a set of a T-6 shuttle in 2011, just not this specific one.

5.) Ahsoka Series Set [75364]

Ahsoka

The specific details of what the next LEGO set on this list will be are unknown as of this time, but it was confirmed to be something from the Ahsoka television show. It was also revealed to come with figurines of Morgan Elsbeth, Baylan Skoll, Shin Hati, a New Republic pilot with a blue suit, and an Astromech droid with a dark blue and yellow color scheme.

This set will include 1056 bricks and be priced at exactly $100 USD. It was rumored to be based on something to do with the New Republic, so it is likely that it will be some sort of vehicle seen in the show or even a notable scene that takes place on a New Republic base or something similar.

6.) UCS Venator Star Destroyer [75367]

Star Wars

The next set that will be coming out sometime in October will be of a Venator Star Destroyer from the animated series, Star Wars: The Clone Wars. This massive set will be a part of LEGO's Ultimate Collector Series and will contain a whopping 5,374 pieces.

Priced at an incredible $649.99 USD, the Venator will be one of the biggest LEGO Star Wars sets of all time. As far as figurines go, it will come with Admiral Yularen and Captain Rex in his Phase II armor with a bandage on his head. This confirms that it will be the version of Rex from Season 7 of The Clone Wars when his inhibitor chip was removed.

7.) Chewbacca [75371]

Chewbacca

Another set that will be released on September 1 will be of the fan-favorite Wookiee, Chewbacca. Similar to the full-body sets of Yoda and R2-D2, Chewbacca will just be a 2,320-piece buildable character rather than an actual diorama-style set of a vehicle or a scene from a film.

This one will cost collectors $199.99 USD and will be perfect to pair with the other previously mentioned character sets.

8.) UCS Jabba's Sail Barge

Return of the Jedi

The final LEGO Star Wars set on this list wasn't technically confirmed to be released in 2023, but according to a leaked customer survey, it will instead hit shelves at some point in 2024.

As a part of the Ultimate Collector Series and coming in at a massive 6,500 pieces, Jabba's Sail Barge from Return of the Jedi will be a must-have for all LEGO Star Wars collectors. It will be priced at around $499.99 USD and will likely include figurines of Jabba the Hutt, Bib Fortuna, Princess Leia, and perhaps even more.

LEGO Star Wars Sets To Expect in 2024

It seems as though LEGO is planning for the remainder of 2023 to be massive when it comes to Star Wars releases, and then the leak that there will be a UCS version of Jabba's Sail Barge in 2024 only adds to the excitement for collectors.

With such a big release coming in 2024, many have to wonder what else LEGO will come out with for the Star Wars brand during the calendar year.

There is a high probability that there will be multiple sets to release in 2024 based on moments, characters, or vehicles from Ahsoka seeing as how it is the most anticipated show for most Star Wars fans at this time.

A more specific prediction regarding the upcoming series is that LEGO will release a set of the Chimaera, which is Grand Admiral Thrawn's personal Star Destroyer.

That set would likely come with Thrawn, of course, but could also include characters such as Captain Pellaeon and maybe even a ysalamiri if Lucasfilm truly goes down the Heir to the Empire route with the show.

It is also likely that LEGO will release some sets based on the Skeleton Crew series that will hit Disney+ sometime in late-2023, possibly as early as November.

Fans obviously haven't been told much about what to expect regarding the upcoming show, but it is known that pirates will be the main antagonists, so it can be theorized that there may be a LEGO set of a pirate ship that includes some of the show's main characters.