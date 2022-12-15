First Look at 2023 Star Wars LEGO Sets Revealed (Photos)

LEGO revealed three brand-new Star Wars sets based on different ships and vehicles from the franchise.

Whenever an upcoming movie from a franchise such as Star Wars or the MCU nears its release date, LEGO sets are often released, allowing fans to construct big moments and scenes from the given film.

Sometimes, LEGO even opts to celebrate older movies from these worlds by releasing full sets from important scenes. For example, a set of the Death Star trench run in A New Hope went on sale earlier this year, alongside a set of Yoda's hut on Dagobah from The Empire Strikes Back.

LEGO recently revealed some new sets to be coming in 2023, but instead of covering a specific project or trilogy, these span across all eras of Star Wars.

New Star Wars LEGO Sets

According to Brickset, three new Star Wars LEGO sets have been officially revealed, and they're currently set to be available for purchase on January 1, 2023.

The first is Boba Fett's Starship Microfighter (75344) from The Empire Strikes Back, The Mandalorian, and The Book of Boba Fett.

While there have already been sets of Fett's Starship released in the past, this one is a much smaller model, mainly aimed at children who are new collectors of LEGO products.

The set comes with 85 total pieces and will retail for $9.99 US dollars. It will also include a LEGO mini-figure of Boba Fett, who can even be placed inside the cockpit.

The description of the product is as follows:

"Give kids a cool introduction to LEGO Star Wars building toys with Boba Fett’s Starship Microfighter (75344) for ages 6 and up. This microscale LEGO brick version of the iconic starship, as seen in the classic Star Wars saga, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, features 2 flick shooters for attacking enemy starfighters and adjustable wings for flight and landing. The included LEGO minifigure of Boba Fett, which comes with a blaster and a jetpack accessory element, fits inside the opening cockpit."

The next set is the 501st Clone Troopers Battle Pack (75345) from Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

This set comes with four mini-figures of clone troopers from the 501st Legion, including an Officer, a Specialist, and two Heavy Troopers. It will also include an AV-7 anti-vehicle cannon with a firing missile and a seat for the clones to sit in.

This set comes with 119 total pieces and will retail for $19.99 US dollars.

The description of the product is as follows:

"Youngsters can lead their own 501st Clone Troopers unit with this LEGO Star Wars Battle Pack (75345) for ages 6 and up. It features 4 new-for-January-2023 LEGO minifigures – a 501st Officer, 501st Clone Specialist and 2 501st Heavy Troopers – each with a weapon for action play. The set also includes a buildable AV-7 anti-vehicle cannon with a spring-loaded shooter and a seat for a LEGO minifigure. This popular building toy makes a cool gift for kids, letting them recreate Star Wars: The Clone Wars action and adding extra fun play possibilities to their other LEGO Star Wars sets."

The final set to be released on January 1, 2023, is the TIE Bomber (75347), seen in the original trilogy.

This set includes LEGO mini-figures of Darth Vader, Vice Admiral Sloane, a TIE Bomber Pilot, and a Gonk Droid. The ship features two stud shooters, as well as the ability to drop torpedoes.

The set comes with 625 total pieces and will retail for $64.99 US dollars.

The description of the product is as follows:

"Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back fans can play out Imperial missions to defeat the Rebel Alliance with this LEGO brick-built TIE Bomber (75347) starfighter toy. It features an opening minifigure cockpit, a torpedo-dropping function and 2 stud shooters. A top gift idea for Star Wars fans aged 9 and up, this action-packed, buildable toy playset also includes Darth Vader, Vice Admiral Sloane and TIE Bomber Pilot LEGO minifigures with weapons, plus a Gonk Droid LEGO figure and a cart to transport torpedoes to the TIE Bomber."

Will LEGO Release More Star Wars in 2023?

LEGO often releases new sets prior to the release of upcoming projects, as well as after the release to avoid giving away spoilers. Star Wars is set to have a big year in 2023, so more sets from upcoming projects can be expected to go on sale at multiple points throughout the year.

Season 2 of The Bad Batch debuts on Disney+ on January 4, 2023. Their ship, the Marauder, was previously released, but it is possible that sets from Season 2 will be revealed at a later date.

Season 3 of The Mandalorian is also premiering in early 2023, and due to the success that the show has seen over its first two seasons, it is safe to assume that there will be some sets revealed in the coming months after it has ended.

Ahsoka is another major project on Lucasfilm's 2023 slate. With how popular the character is, and the inclusion of characters such as Ezra Bridger and Grand Admiral Thrawn, LEGO could possibly reveal multiple sets from the upcoming show.