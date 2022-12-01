First Look at 2023 MCU Infinity Saga LEGO Sets (Photos)

LEGO unveiled some new sets based on previous moments in the MCU’s Infinity Saga.

When it comes to collections LEGO is one of the main brands associated with the term. Fans who love those nostalgic interlocking blocks can collect sets from across an enormous birth of IPs and franchises.

Among them, of course, is Marvel. Thanks to the MCU, the possibilities are endless. One of the more recently revealed pieces was a massive Hulkbuster set from Avengers: Age of Ultron that will retail at $549.99 and has 4049 pieces.

Other newer products in the Marvel line include the boat battle from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Doctor Strange’s Sanctum Santorum, and Iron Man’s Nano Gauntlet.

Now, LEGO is bringing two more MCU sets to life.

New Infinity Saga LEGO Sets

LEGO officially unveiled two new sets from their Marvel Infinity Saga line.

The first is The Hulkbuster: The Battle of Wakanda (76247) from Avengers: Infinity War.

Marvel

This set features a large LEGO replica of the sleek design of the Hulkbuster.

Marvel

The helmet even opens to reveal a Bruce Banner mini figure.

Marvel

It also comes with little figures for Okoye and two Outriders.

Marvel

The set includes 385 pieces and will retail for $49.99 US dollars.

LEGO’s description of the product is as follows:

“Based on a scene from Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War, this versatile playset features a buildable Hulkbuster mega suit, which has multiple [points of] articulation so kids can move, position, and pose the mech with ease. Locked knee joints provide excellent stability, and an opening cockpit reveals space for the minifigure pilot. There are four minifigures included in the set: Bruce Banner, Okoye, and two outriders. Bruce Banner’s head rotates to show him ‘turning green’. Okoye carries a spear.”

Secondly, there’s The Avengers Quinjet (76248), which focuses on the aircraft from 2012’s The Avengers.

Marvel

The cockpit even opens, and the wings are adjustable.

Marvel

For anyone that collects Avengers pieces, this is clearly a great pick to add to the collection. The set includes 795 pieces and will retail for $99.99 US dollars.

Marvel

All the mini figures included are Iron Man, Black Widow, Captain America, Thor, and Loki.

Marvel

LEGO markets this product as being “amazing” while “displayed on its stand in any kid’s bedroom:”

“This detailed recreation of the famous Quinjet spaceship from the Marvel Avengers movies features an opening cockpit, passenger area, and rear section, plus a retractable undercarriage and adjustable wings. The set also comes with multiple accessories and5 iconic minifigures: Black Widow, Thor with his hammer, Iron Man, Captain America with his shield, and Loki with his scepter. A choice of 2 sticker sheets lets kids choose to decorate the Quinjet with either Avengers or S.H.I.E.L.D. insignias. When it’s not inspiring endless imaginative adventures, the Quinjet looks amazing displayed on its stand in any kid’s bedroom.”

What MCU LEGO Sets Are Next?

It seems like LEGO is hellbent on getting any and all Hulkbuster sets out there to the public. The new Infinity War set from above should look perfect next to everyone’s $550 Age of Ultron Hulkbuster.

So what sets could come next?

Well, for one, LEGO and Marvel should consider releasing some for Spider-Man: No Way Home. The previous sets were all deceptive, as they had nothing to do with the movie in order to avoid spoiling anything.

Other moments which could be neat to revisit in the Infinity Saga are either of the two visits to Vormir in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, Surtur’s attack on Asgard in Thor: Ragnarok, or Groot’s sacrifice in Guardians of the Galaxy.

When it comes to more recent candidates, the action scene on the bus in Shang-Chi and Thor meeting Eternity in Love and Thunder could be a home run for potential sets.

For those who love LEGO, make sure to tune into FOX’s LEGO Masters every Wednesday at 9 pm EST, a game show where talented contestants are challenged to create some truly jaw-dropping custom sets.