Avengers: Endgame's Iron Man Gauntlet Receives Special New LEGO Set

The Infinity Gauntlet is one of the most recognized items in pop culture. While teased for nearly a decade, the metal glove came into creation thanks to Josh Brolin’s Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. Not long after, it was used to not only crush the Avengers but also wipe out half of all existence. It did a lot of damage.

When Endgame came around, the Gauntlet was no more—or at least, the original golden one. In the movie’s last act, viewers got a new version: the Nano Gauntlet. Created by Tony Stark, with his Iron Man technology, the creation went on to house the Infinity Stones once more and save the world—twice.

Even though it’s been a few years since both Hulk and Iron Man saved the world with it, it’s never too late to celebrate their victory. This time, fans can do so by building a LEGO recreation of the iconic glove.

A LEGO Nano Gauntlet

Marvel

LEGO has announced a brand-new set that recreates the Nano Gauntlet from Avengers: Endgame.

The model, which costs $69.99 USD, will bring to life the iconic world-saving tool on a brick stand so that fans can proudly display it in their collection.

Marvel

The 675-piece set, standing a foot tall, is creatively detailed so that it can fit the LEGO format.

Each stone is present thanks to translucent colored pieces, with the stand also including a nice plaque.

Marvel

The best part? Fans will be able to pose the fingers into their iconic snap formation.

Marvel

Celebrating Iron Man’s Sacrifice

As iconic and infamous as the Infinity Gauntlet is, thanks to Iron Man’s sacrifice, one could make an argument that its Nano counterpart might give the original glove a run for its money when it comes to popularity. Though, it is hard to trump the original for most.

Thankfully, fans don’t have to pick one over the other. LEGO has previously made a model of the golden glove that Thanos wielded proudly. No doubt, it’ll look fantastic on display next to the Nano Gauntlet.

So, what iconic item from the Marvel Cinematic Universe is next on the list? Shang-Chi's Ten Rings? Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Darkhold? Maybe even Iman Vellani’s bangle from the upcoming Disney+ show Ms. Marvel? Only time will tell.