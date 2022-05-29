Disney Reveals New MCU Infinity Stones Suitcase & Gauntlet Merch (Photos)

No longer are theatrical films the only way fans can experience the MCU. In addition to Marvel Studios' Disney+ shows and Disney theme park lands and attractions, new collectible merch is another way to bring the Marvel Cinematic Universe into that of the fans. And, even though the Infinity Saga has come and gone, fans are still channeling their inner Thanos when it comes to collecting the Infinity Stones.

Due to the release of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, a vast selection of Thanos and Iron Man Nano Gauntlets have been released for fans and collectors to choose from.

And, now, in conjunction with the opening of Walt Disney World's new Guardians of the Galaxy roller coaster, Disney has unveiled another way fans can bring home the Infinity Saga's iconic MacGuffins.

Disney Releases New Gauntlets & Infinity Stone Collectibles

To commemorate the official opening of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Disney released a variety of new Marvel merchandise for the occasion, including an Infinity Stones suitcase, artifacts, and gauntlets.

As shared by Laughing Place, there are several ways guests can collect all six Infinity Stones at EPCOT's new Creations Shop located next to Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

For starters, Disney has released artifacts with their corresponding Infinity Stones, such as the Time Stone and the Eye of Agamotto, the Orb containing the Power Stone, and the Space Stone in the Tesseract. Each artifact glows with its stone and even has sound effects.

The only stone without an artifact, and that can't be purchased on its own, is the Soul Stone. Guests can only obtain that stone by purchasing a gauntlet which, in light of the events of the films, is a bargain.

In regard to those gauntlets, Disney has also released Thanos' gauntlet and Iron Man's Nano gauntlet. Both have moveable fingers and come with all six infinity stones.

For those who just want some TVA paperweights, Disney has also released a case displaying five of the Infinity Stones.

Marvel

It resembles the one that Steve Rogers used to take the Infinity Stones back in time in the final scene of Endgame:

Marvel

Three New Ways to Collect the Infinity Stones

While it doesn't look like these items from Disney are on par with screen-accurate collectibles, they do provide fans with three different options to collect and display the Infinity Stones: a suitcase of five stones, individual artifacts with their corresponding stones, and the two gauntlets that both come with all six Infinity Stones.

This new line of merchandise from Disney is only the latest effort from the corporation to integrate the MCU into its theme parks and experiences.

In 2021, Disney opened Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure which, in addition to a Spider-Man attraction and MCU-inspired dining and shopping, has also been where Disney+ and Marvel Studios have featured new characters, including Moon Knight, Shang-Chi, and the Eternals.

Now that Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and these new souvenir items have been revealed, Disney intends to open another Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris and more Marvel-based experiences on Disney Cruise Line's new ship, the Disney Wish.

As fans remain invested in the MCU, it's likely that Disney will continue to create more opportunities for fans to experience the universe and bring it home with them at the end of the day.