Marvel Reveals Gigantic New MCU LEGO Set for Doctor Strange 2's Sanctum

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness brought viewers back into the MCU's mystical adventures behind the sorcerers of Kamar-Taj and a Multiversal newcomer in America Chavez. Additionally, as has been the case in all of Marvel Studios' movies featuring Doctor Strange, the new sequel once again spent some time within the walls of New York's Sanctum Sanctorum.

The magical building was first introduced in 2016's Doctor Strange as one of the three worldwide Sanctums built by Agamotto - one in Strange's home of New York with two others in London and Hong Kong. The New York Sanctum has since made appearances in Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, and Spider-Man: No Way Home before it returned to the spotlight in Doctor Strange 2 in May 2022.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Housing incredibly powerful objects like the Eye of Agamotto and the Cloak of Levitation, the Sanctum stands as one of the most important parts of Doctor Strange's continuing journey through the MCU. Now, fans have a chance to enjoy their own version of this incredible building thanks to an expansive new LEGO set available for purchase.

Sanctum Sanctorum Embodied in LEGO Form

Doctor Strange

Brick Fanatics shared news of an upcoming set from LEGO depicting Marvel Studios' take on the Sanctum Sanctorum. This set is an official piece of merchandise from LEGO's Infinity Saga line that ties in with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, although it also pays tribute to other movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

LEGO

Consisting of 2708 pieces in total, the set comes with eight LEGO mini-figures, including three different versions of Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange. The set also includes Benedict Wong's Wong and Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch, who both played key roles in the latest MCU solo movie.

On top of the characters from both Doctor Strange movies, Avengers: Infinity War is represented by Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man, Tom Holland's Spider-Man, and the villainous Ebony Maw.

LEGO

Each level of the set replicates the Sanctum from the MCU down to the circular window with the classic magical design in the wall just under the roof. There is also a magic portal that can be placed in various locations on this set, bringing Doctor Strange 2 villain Gargantos into play through any number of windows on the sides.

LEGO

This set will be available on LEGO.com on August 1 for a price of $249.99 USD.

LEGO Recreating Key Doctor Strange Location

On top of Marvel Studios' use of Funko Pop! figures, LEGO sets are becoming increasingly popular for MCU collectors as the franchise continues to expand. Recently, these sets have been used to pay homage to the MCU's rich history, including sets for Iron Man's hall of armor and the Stark Tech Gauntlet from Avengers: Endgame, although this one catches up with the most recent big-screen action.

While Gargantos only wound up playing a minor role early in the film before Wanda took over the lead villain role, this set brings everything from Doctor Strange 2 together into one unique tribute to the action. The set being nearly 3000 pieces should make for a challenging endeavor to build, but with so much Marvel history included, it will certainly be an enjoyable experience for fans to dive into.

As is the case with most Marvel LEGO sets, the new Sanctum brings in moments and characters from other MCU outings with figurines for Iron Man, Spider-Man, and Ebony Maw. The Sanctum will add another level of depth and history to Marvel fans' collections as the MCU's magical legacy grows over the coming years.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be available to stream on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 22.