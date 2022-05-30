Tom Hardy's Venom 3 Photo | Wonder Man Disney+ Show | Captain Marvel 2 Reshoots | Amber Heard Recast | Chris Evans on MCU Return | Aquaman 2 Boycott | Ms. Marvel Season 2 | New Thor 4 Footage | Joker 2 Announcement | Morbius Flops (Again) | Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 |

Marvel Reveals Special Funkos for 2 WandaVision Scenes (Photos)

By Sam Hargrave

Over a year after releasing, WandaVision continues to be among the most discussed Disney+ series and the favorite for many. In part, this persistent discussion comes down to the Scarlet Witch's recent role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which directly followed the events of the reality-bending sitcom.

Even with the series now in the rearview mirror, it's hard to forget the build-up to WandaVision and the experience of the weekly releases. The Disney+ epic was shrouded in more mystery than any other MCU project, and the trailers made it impossible to piece the moments within them together to understand what was going on.

From Wanda Maximoff's legendary Scarlet Witch suit-up to Agatha Harkness' villainous reveal, the series was packed with iconic moments that will continue to impact the MCU for years to come. Several of these famous moments have now been immortalized in Funko form.

Funko Recreates Iconic WandaVision Moments

Funko officially revealed two special Target exclusive sets recreating iconic moments from WandaVision's 2000s era in miniature form.

Funko Mini Moments WandaVision
Funko

The first features Wanda, Vision, Billy, and Tommy dressed up for Halloween in the Maximoff living room.

Funko Mini Moments WandaVision
Funko

The moment comes from the Malcolm in the Middle-inspired sixth episode, "All-New Halloween Spooktacular!," but Evan Peters' Pietro imposter is sadly absent.

Funko Mini Moments WandaVision
Funko

The next diorama shows Wanda being interviewed by Agatha Harkness during the famous "Agatha All Along" reveal song.

Funko Mini Moments WandaVision
Funko

Wanda's Modern Family-inspired interview comes from Episode 7, "Breaking the Fourth Wall."

Funko Mini Moments WandaVision
Funko

Both sets will be exclusive to Target and are available for pre-order for $7.99 each. The vinyl figures are listed to be 1.75 inches tall; the set itself comes in at 3.75 inches tall, by 5.25 inches wide.

WandaVision's Legacy Continues to Grow

The scenes recreated by Funko for these Mini Moments are among the most beloved and iconic in the series. Of course, the Halloween Spectacular is regarded by many to be the best episode. After all, who can forget finally seeing Wanda and Vision in their classic comic costumes? Not to mention all the dramatic moments with Peters' Fietro. 

The "Agatha All Along" sequence may be the most iconic moment to come out of WandaVision - the song even earned itself a Grammy nomination and an Emmy win. The symbolism of Agatha being the figure behind the camera, just as she was behind all the chaos in Westview, was truly something special.

For now, Wanda appears to be dead following her sacrifice to destroy the Darkhold in Multiverse of Madness, leaving her MCU future in doubt. Either way, WandaVision was always promised to be a one-off limited series, but the story of Kathryn Hahn's villain will continue in Agatha: House of Harkness on Disney+ in the coming years.

WandaVision is streaming now, exclusively on Disney+.

