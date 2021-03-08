WandaVision Finale: Spoiler Images of White Vision, Scarlet Witch & More Released

Marvel Studios has officially completed its first definitively canon season of television within the MCU, with the WandaVision finale episode debuting last weekend. The story brought exciting action and drama throughout its 50-minute runtime as final battles ensued between Wanda and Agatha Harkness, Monica Rambeau and SWORD, and Vision and White Vision.

After six of the first seven episodes mostly centered around the sitcom-style reality that Wanda had created inside the Hex, the last two weeks have shown what Marvel Studios can bring to the streaming world with the time and money afforded to them for these new shows. The battles proved to be of the same quality as the MCU's big-screen blockbusters, bringing standing-ovation worthy reveals at every turn in this wild show.

To celebrate WandaVision coming to an end, new photos have been released for fans to dissect and analyze until the MCU returns with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

DISNEY RELEASES OFFICIAL PICTURES FROM "THE SERIES FINALE"

Disney has officially released seven new still pictures from "Episode 9" of WandaVision, which debuted on Disney+ on March 5, 2021. All of the photos from "The Series Finale" can be seen below:

Disney

The first shot shows White Vision as he enters the Hex and confronts Wanda during her battle with Agatha Harkness. It only took a few seconds before he was trying to crush her skull.

Disney

Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau shields Tommy and Billy Maximoff from Director Hayward's bullets. The way she absorbed the energy, turning her eyes gold, was something truly special to behold as she completed her hero transformation.

Disney

Julian Hilliard's Billy Maximoff uses his power to stop Hayward's last bullet. This came immediately before his touching moment with Monica, bonding over their newfound powers.

Disney

Wanda Maximoff unleashes her pain and grief in the Westview town square in this next image. Her emotions took control of her as she accidentally choked out the entire town, realizing how much pain she had caused them.

Disney

White Vision storms into the Westview library during his battle with Vision. This depicts some of the last physical action before Paul Bettany's characters had their existential chat about the Ship of Theseus, with Bettany nailing both sides of the conversation.

Disney

Wanda Maximoff stands triumphant after her complete transformation into the Scarlet Witch with Agatha Harkness. This comes moments before putting Agatha back into her role as Agnes, the nosy neighbor.

Disney

Wanda, in all her Scarlet Witch glory, rocks her full costume with Vision, the twins, and Monica Rambeau in the background. Her superhero origin story is now officially complete.

WANDAVISION COMES TO A DRAMATIC END

These nine episodes of WandaVision may comprise its one and only season, but it certainly came as one of the MCU's top-notch entries to kick off Phase 4.

These pictures only give a small tease of everything that took place in "The Series Finale," which served to help Wanda Maximoff fully evolve into a hero while also pushing through her immense grief. The battles were explosive, the dialogue was riveting, and the MCU has definitively set up a wild magical journey to continue over the next couple of years.

While it's still a mystery if fans will see Vision or the twins again within the MCU, journeys are in motion for more than a few key characters. The last episode's two post-credits scenes helped a great deal in that regard, setting the stage for more than one franchise to continue in Phase 4 and beyond.

Monica Rambeau met an unidentified federal agent who revealed herself to be a Skrull, indicating that the space-based Nick Fury is in need of her services. Additionally, Wanda Maximoff showed off more of her incredible powers as her astral projection dove deep into the depths of the Darkhold, while her real body made herself tea.

All nine episodes of Marvel Studios' WandaVision are now available to stream on Disney+. The streaming network will also hold a behind-the-scenes look into the MCU's debut Disney+ series when Assembled releases on March 12.