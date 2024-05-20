LEGO Unveils New 2024 MCU Avengers Sets Featuring Hulk, Thor & More

LEGO took a trip back to the Infinity Saga with an assortment of models featuring the Avengers and their heroic allies.

Since obtaining the Marvel license back in 2011, LEGO has produced a huge array of sets based on characters and locations made famous by the House of Ideas.

Oftentimes, LEGO's Marvel models tie in with the various projects of the MCU. Considering the MCU’s success, this practice has naturally proven quite successful for the famous Denmark-based purveyor of playthings.

All-New Avengers-Focused LEGO

Five freshly-revealed LEGO products are being produced to commemorate the many exciting moments of Marvel Studios’ Infinity Saga. Most of these models put special emphasis on Earth’s Mightiest Heroes themselves: The Avengers.

Every one of these new LEGO offerings will be available to purchase on August 1.

76288: Iron Man & Iron Legion vs. Hydra Soldier

LEGO

Straight out of the edge-of-the-seat opening sequence of 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron comes LEGO’s Iron Man & Iron Legion vs Hydra Soldier set. Just as in the film, Tony sends his AI-controlled Iron Legionnaires to protect the citizens of Sokovia from Hyrdra’s forces.

LEGO

This model, which is priced at $21.99 for 135 pieces, comes with a brick-built turret modeled after the one on Baron Strucker’s base from the movie. Minifigures of Iron Man, Iron Legion drones, and a Hydra trooper are included.

76290: The Avengers vs. The Leviathan

LEGO

The Avengers vs. The Leviathan model will surely take fans back to the summer of 2012 as they sat in theaters for The Avengers and witnessed Loki incite the catastrophic Battle of New York by unleashing his army of Chitauri warriors and colossal Leviathan space worms.

LEGO

The set includes 347 and costs $49.99. Its complete Minifig complement amounts to Black Widow, Captain America, Loki, a Chitauri, and the Hulk.

76291: The Avengers Assemble: Age of Ultron

LEGO

Speaking of Age of Ultron’s action-packed intro, in which the Avengers work together as a cohesive, coordinated unit to kick Hydra butt, it has been fully immortalized by this new LEGO set which recreates the exact moment when the team passes by the camera in slow-motion.

LEGO

The $99.99 The Avengers Assemble: Age of Ultron model comes with 613 pieces and has Minifigs of the entire original team: Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Thor, Hawkeye, and Hulk. Three Hydra soldiers are also packed in, so the Avengers have someone to mop the floor with.

76289: Thor vs. Surtur Construction Figure

LEGO

"You have made a grave mistake, Odinson," uttered Surter, Lord of Muspelheim, in 2017’s smash hit Thor: Ragnarok. He said this minutes before the Thunderer made short work of his forces and knocked Surtur’s proverbial block off.

LEGO

The scene in question has been replicated in LEGO form in the Thor vs. Surtur Construction Figure set that costs $29.99 for 245 pieces. Thor and two Fire Demon Minfigures are in the box, along with enough parts to construct a towering LEGO version of Surtur.

76286: The Milano Spaceship

LEGO

The Milano, the first of three starships used by the Guardians of the Galaxy, was named after actress Alyssa Milano, whom Peter Quill likely had a crush on as a kid.

Judging by the matching uniforms the Minifigs are wearing, and Groot’s twig-like form, the new LEGO Milano Spaceship depicts the ship from the latter half of Guardians of the Galaxy from 2014.

LEGO

$179.99 gets collectors 2090 pieces with which to build the ship, along with Minifigures of Star-Lord, Rocket, Gamora, Drax, and Baby Groot.

All five of the above LEGO offerings can be bought starting August 1.