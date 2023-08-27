LEGO Marvel: 10 Biggest Sets Ever Released

With Marvel being one of LEGO’s most popular themes, the toy company has produced no shortage of large-scale sets.

In 2012, LEGO added Marvel to its roster of licenses under the LEGO Super Heroes banner, which also encompassed products based on the worlds of DC.

Since then, the toymaker produced quite a healthy amount of brick-built models based on not only Marvel Comics but on the MCU as well.

The Biggest Marvel Sets Lego Has Ever Produced

The following list of the largest-ever Marvel Super Heroes LEGO models was ranked by the number of pieces included and has been ordered from lowest piece count to highest.

10.) 76255: The New Guardians’ Ship

Timed with the release of Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, this 2023 set, the New Guardians’ Ship (also known as the Bowie, after one of Peter Quill’s favorite musicians) was priced at $99.99 and has a total of 1108 individual pieces.

The model is complete with the funky blue and pink color scheme from the film, plus minifigures of Adam Warlock, Drax, Nebula, Mantis, and Star-Lord.

9.) 76153: Avengers Helicarrier

The LEGO Avengers Helicarrier comes with more characters than one can shake a stick at, including Captain Marvel, Nick Fury, and MODOK. This 1244-piece model was first put out in 2020 and retailed for $199.99.

This particular Helicarrier set seems to take some cues from the recent, much-maligned Avengers video game but isn’t directly based upon it.

8.) 76105: The Hulkbuster: Ultron Edition

This Hulkbuster is a separate, smaller offering than the one which appears later on in this list and is quite a bit less expensive, coming in at $119.99. Made of 1363 pieces, LEGO made this Hulkbuster available in 2018.

Despite being released in the same year as Avengers: Infinity War, this model is actually a representation of the suit from 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron.

7.) 76193: The Guardians’ Ship

Based on the vessel’s appearance in Avengers: Endgame, and including all of the appropriate characters in minifig form, the Guardians Ship (The Benetar, again, following Quill’s standard ship-naming convention) has 1901 pieces and was produced in 2021. Cost-wise, fans and collectors were looking at a $159.99 price sticker.

Groot, Rocket, Mantis, Quill, Thor, and Chitauri warrior minifigures are all in the box.

6.) 76218: Sanctum Sanctorum

The home and headquarters of one Dr. Stephen Strange, the Sanctum Sanctorum comes straight from 177A Bleecker Street to LEGO fans’ shelves.

Unfortunately unable to be assembled using sorcery, the 2022 model was priced at $249.99 for a grand total of 2708 pieces.

5.) 76215: Black Panther

Commemorating the late, great Chadwick Boseman, this LEGO-built bust of the Black Panther (aka, King T’Challa) retailed for $349.99 and is put together from 2961 pieces.

The 2022 set came complete with a pedestal, and sleek, movie-inspired detailing, plus, a set of attachable arms with which to recreate the famous Wakandan Salute.

4.) 76042: The SHIELD Helicarrier

Another Helicarrier, although this version is larger and much more intricately detailed. Patterned on the SHIELD Helicarrier in The Avengers from 2012, the set includes two Quinjets, plus tiny, little LEGO Microfigures standing in for SHIELD personnel.

The 2015 toy additionally came with five Standard-sized Minifigures and carried a price tag of $349.99 with 2996 pieces. Not a bad bang for one’s buck at all, at least as far as LEGO is concerned.

3.) 76262: Captain America’s Shield

This 2023 model of Captain America’s famous circular shield looks to be quite tedious to build, given that it’s constructed from several, identically-assembled slices, that when stuck together, form a complete circle, much like a pie. Not a lot of variety there.

Still, the shield includes, as a cherry on top, a Minifigure of Cap, holding a minuscule rendition of Mjölnir. Cost: $199.99. Total pieces: 3128. Headache incurred upon building the same piece for the fifteenth time: Priceless.

2.) 76178: Daily Bugle

“Parker, get in here!” is something that fans can scream in their best J.K. Simmons voice after they build this LEGO set of the Daily Bugle headquarters.

Featuring a plethora of Spidey-associated characters and even a couple of vehicles, the 2021 Daily Bugle model’s price was set at $349.99 and clocks in at 3772 pieces.

1.) 76210: Hulkbuster

An absolute behemoth of a LEGO model, the Hulkbuster faithfully recreates Tony Stark’s Banner-proof armor.

It arrived on store shelves in 2022 for the price of $549.99 and is composed of a whopping 4049 pieces. Try not to lose any in the carpeting.