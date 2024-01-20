11 New LEGO Star Wars Sets Now Expected to Release In 2024

LEGO is expected to deliver nearly a dozen intricate sets for brick-building Star Wars fans in 2024.

LEGO Star Wars is one of the company's biggest divisions due to the franchise's extensive 47-year history, which includes some of the most expensive sets in LEGO history.

And with new projects on the horizon like The Acolyte, Skeleton Crew, and the newly-announced Mandalorian and Grogu movie directed by Jon Favreau, more new LEGO sets will bring plenty of the franchise's most memorable moments to life.

11 New LEGO Star Wars Sets Coming in 2024

11 new LEGO sets from the Star Wars universe are rumored to be available for purchase sometime in 2024, as shared by Instagram user 14falconfan.

This wave is to celebrate LEGO Star Wars' 25th anniversary, with some of the sets including an additional figure for the anniversary that doesn't necessarily tie in with the set in which they're included.

40667: Brickheadz

LEGO

One of LEGO's more niche themes is the Brickheadz line, which takes classic characters and gives them larger brick-shaped bodies and heads that usually take only 10-15 minutes on average to build.

Priced at $54.99 USD, this set is rumored to be based on Episode I: The Phantom Menace. This could give fans a chance to recreate characters known specifically for appearances in that film like Darth Maul, Jar Jar Binks, or Qui-Gon Jinn.

75383: Sith Infiltrator

LEGO

Episode I comes back into play with the expected Sith Infiltrator set, a 640-piece set that is said to be priced at $69.99 USD.

This set will give players the chance to build Darth Maul's memorable Sith ship with constructible details in the model, and it will include Minifigs for Maul, Qui-Gon Jinn, Padme Amidala, and Captain Tanaka.

75385: Battle of Peridia

Star Wars

After first coming to the forefront in 2023's Ahsoka, the Battle of Peridia will be recreated in a new 382-piece LEGO set that will come at a retail price of $49.99 USD.

Episode 8 of the Disney+ show brought the battle between Grand Admiral Thrawn's forces and Ahsoka Tano's team to a head, with Ezra Bridger and Sabine Wren joining the fight against Morgan Elsbeth and the Night Sisters.

The set will include Minifigs for Thrawn, Ezra, Ahsoka in her white outfit, Morgan Elsbeth, and Enoch.

75388: Jedi Bob’s Jedi Starfighter

LEGO

Coming with 310 pieces at a $39.99 USD price tag, a Jedi Straighter is highlighted in a set honoring an original Jedi character created by LEGO named Jedi Bob.

Originally introduced in 2002 in the Republic Gunship ship set, Jedi Bob became a popular meme over the last few years, and he now gets to be the main Minifig in a starfighter ship along with one other undisclosed character.

75389: Dark Millennium Falcon

LEGO

An alternate take on Han Solo's classic Star Wars vehicle is envisioned in the Dark Millennium Falcon set, which will cost $169.99, although there is no news about how many pieces it will use.

The set will center around iconic Star Wars villain Darth Vader, although this Vader will be based on the Star Wars Infinities comic version of the character who gains a completely white version of his regular black suit.

The set also includes Evil Rey, Evil C-3PO (who has a black arm), evil Chewbacca, a Gungan with a blue outfit, and one more undisclosed Minifig.

75392: Unknown

Star Wars

A set going under the number 75392 is set to be released in 2024, but there are no official reports on which character or scene will be commemorated here.

Young Leia Organa based on her Obi-Wan Kenobi appearance is included as a bonus figure for the 25th anniversary of LEGO Star Wars, and there's a chance this could be a build based on a creature from the Star Wars universe.

75393: X-Wing vs TIE Fighter

LEGO

Two memorable Star Wars vehicles come to the forefront in a new set commemorating an X-Wing and a TIE Fighter, bringing a classic battle of machinery to life with 1058 pieces at a $109.99 USD price tag.

The X-Wing and TIE Fighter models can swap wings with one another, and the Minifigs included feature fighters for both vehicles, an astromech droid, and two more unknown figures.

75394: Death Star Playset

Star Wars

First seen and destroyed in Episode IV: A New Hope, LEGO Star Wars offers up a new set embracing the Empire's most easily recognized weapon - the Death Star.

Costing $79.99 USD, Darth Vader and about half a dozen other figurines will come with this set, as will Cal Kestis, who comes as a bonus anniversary figure with his blue suit from Jedi: Fallen Order.

75396: Escape from the Sarlacc Pit

LEGO

Episode VI: Return of the Jedi takes center stage with a 558-piece set depicting the escape from the Sarlacc Pit, coming in at an $89.99 price tag.

Likely including models for the Sarlacc itself along with the skiffs used to escape the beast, Minifigs will be included for Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, Boba Fett, and Weequay.

75398: Buildable C-3PO

Star Wars

Anthony Daniels' C-3PO will be the star of his very own LEGO set in 2024, which will take 1132 pieces to build and come into stores at a $149.99 USD price point.

Fans will get to build 3PO's entire body from the ground up, giving new life to the golden protocol droid in a fairly large set that commemorates one of the original characters from Star Wars' original trilogy.

75395: Advent Calendar 2024

LEGO

Expected to come later in the year is the 2024 Advent Calendar, which will feature numerous classic Star Wars characters along with some mini-builds and other collectible items, all included in 368 pieces and priced at $44.99 USD.

Luke and Leia will both make appearances as Minifigs (potentially Christmas versions of both) along with a Super Battle Droid, a trooper from the 501st, and Ahsoka Tano in her grey robes along with one more figure.