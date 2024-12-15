LEGO Star Wars 2025 - 16 Sets Expected to Release Next Year

LEGO Star Wars will return in 2025 with a dozen buildable sets for fans to enjoy.

While Andor Season 2 will be Star Wars' only major release next year, the galaxy far, far away will still deliver plenty for consumers to be excited about. This includes collectibles which will be available for purchase, particularly from the LEGO brand as builders get the chance to dive into new projects.

2024 delivered plenty of unique options for LEGO Star Wars builders, including spaceships, Brickheadz, and even an advent calendar. Over the next 12 months, the company is only set to add to those purchase options with new Star Wars collectibles to build.

16 LEGO Star Wars Sets Expected to Release in 2025

75401: Ahsoka's Jedi Interceptor

LEGO

Confirmed to release on New Year's Day 2025 is a set highlighting Ahsoka Tano's Jedi Interceptor, first seen in the live-action Ahsoka series. The set will run for $44.99 USD, including 290 pieces which form Ahsoka's red and white space cruiser.

The set includes LEGO minifigs for Ahsoka, her R7-A7 droid, and Anakin Skywalker (who continued his triumphant return to the small screen in Ahsoka). The ship's cockpit, guns, and wings are all adjustable, setting up hours of fun with the former Jedi's personal mode of transportation.

75402: ARC-170 Starfighter

LEGO

January 1, 2025 will bring another new Star Wars LEGO release with the ARC-170 Starfighter set. This will consist of 497 pieces and it will come at a price point of $69.99 USD.

The ARC-170 Starfighter was seen most often flying over the battlefield during the original trilogy, specifically during the Clone Wars. Additionally, fans get minifigs embodying Odd Ball, Jag, a Clone Pilot, and the R4-P44 droid.

75403: Grogu with Hover Pram

LEGO

The now iconic Grogu will be the star of his own LEGO Star Wars set coming in 2025, featuring the tiny green alien and his hover pram. The hover pram was first seen in Chapter 1 upon Grogu's introduction when he was first called "The Child."

Listed at $99.99 USD and made up of 1044 pieces, fans can build both Grogu himself and his compartment, which comes with countless intricate details. This will hit the market more then a year and a half before Grogu's debut on the big screen in The Mandalorian and Grogu, which just got an exciting new title card.

75404: Acclamator-class Assault Ship

LEGO

The 450-piece Acclamator-class Assault Ship will make its way to LEGO shelves on the first day of 2025, coming at a price of $49.99 USD. It will include the ship itself along with a display stand highlighting the name.

This specific vehicle was a type of cruiser-class ship similar to the Star Destroyer used by the Republic for transporting clone troopers throughout the galaxy. They were first used in the Battle of Geonosis after the clone army was picked up from Kamino before being seen throughout the Clone Wars.

75405: Home One Starcruiser

LEGO

Purchasable for $69.99 USD and coming to shelves on January 1 is the first-ever LEGO Star Wars model of the Home One Starcruiser. This ship was commanded by Admiral Ackbar at the Battle of Endor in Episode VI: Return of the Jedi as the Rebellion took on the Empire.

This model is made up of 559 pieces and comes with the core Home One Starcruiser ship and a display stand. Builders can also detach a section of the side of the ship to get a peek inside the hull.

75410: Mando and Grogu's N-1 Starfighter

LEGO

The Mandalorian and Grugu come back into the spotlight once again with a model of their ship, which first came into the spotlight in their Disney+ series. This ship is well-known as an N-1 Starfighter, one of the fastest ships in the galaxy.

Listed at only $29.99 USD price-wise, this set is only made up of 92 pieces, which should make for a relatively quick build for experienced LEGO masters. Coming with the ship are Minifigs for Mando and Grogu along with the R5-D4 droid

75400: Plo-Koon's Starfighter

LEGO

While details remain mostly a mystery, a rumor indicates that LEGO will release a microfighter which looks like Master Plo-Koon's Starfighter. These microfighters are usually in the range of 80-100 pieces in size and usually come with a Minifig.

Presumably, this model will come with a Minifig of Master Plo-Koon to complete the set with his triangle-shaped vessel. It is rumored to come to shelves in June 2025.

75408: Jango Fett Helmet

LEGO

Also teased in rumors is a LEGO model of the Mandalorian-style helmet worn by Jango Fett, who first hit the scene in the Star Wars Universe in Episode II: Attack of the Clones. He utilized this helmet in battle on Geonosis until Mace Windu chopped his head off, leaving his son Boba to pick it up in mourning.

The set is rumored to be sold at a $69.99 price point, and it should be about 600-800 pieces in size considering the company's history with helmet models. It is said to be releasing in May 2025.

75409: Jango Fett's Starship

LEGO

After making its on-screen debut in Episode II: Attack of the Clones, Jango Fett's Starship will be available to build in LEGO form. Fans will recognize this ship as the one Jango and Boba Fett used to escape Kamino after Boba's fight with Obi-Wan Kenobi in the rain.

The set is expected to cost €239.99 ($254.13 USD) and will be available on May 1, 2025, complete with Jango Fett and young Boba Fett minifigs. It is also rumored to be part of Star Wars' Ultimate Collector series line of sets.

75412: Death Trooper & Night Trooper Battle Pack

Star Wars

Rumors indicate the Death Trooper and Night Trooper variants seen in 2023's Ahsoka Season 1 will be immortalized in a LEGO battle pack in 2025.

The set is said to be priced at $19.99 USD, although there are no details on how many pieces it will have or how big it will be. The set is rumored to be released by LEGO in June 2025.

75415: Kylo Ren's Shuttle

LEGO

Another legendary Star Wars ship will be LEGO-fied in 2025 thanks to the Kylo Ren's Shuttle set hitting shelves in the near future. It is said to be a midi-scale ship emulating the dark and scary vessel Kylo Ren utilizes during his time as the villain of the Sequel Trilogy.

As of writing, it does not have a price point or a reported size/piece count. However, more information should hit the news stream ahead of its reported May 2025 release date.

75415: Kylo Ren Helmet

Star Wars

Kylo Ren's famed black and silver helmet will be the subject of its own LEGO set coming in May 2025. This helmet was used in all three movies from the sequel trilogy, although it was smashed and put back together again during that time.

The helmet does not have a price point as of writing, but it is expected to be from the same Helmet Collection as past models of Star Wars helmets.

75416: Buildable Chopper

Star Wars

C1-10P, better known as Chopper, was a mainstay with the Ghost crew in Star Wars Rebels before coming to live-action in the cast of Ahsoka in 2023. Known for his wild nature, he quickly became a fan-favorite as viewers get set to enjoy him in LEGO form in 2025.

The set is rumored to cost $99.99 USD, although there are no indications of how big the droid replica will be. It also does not have a reported release date

75399 U-Wing Fighter

Star Wars

Based on one of the ships seen in Star Wars: Andor, LEGO will bring a version of the U-Wing Fighter to shelves in May 2025. This will be one of two Andor sets releasing next year, but the other one has not been revealed yet.

Reports have indicated the U-Wing Fighter will be available for $69.99 USD startng in May 2025.

75307: Star Wars Logo

Star Wars

LEGO will honor the Star Wars legacy in a unique way next year by featuring the franchise's logo in its own set. While it does not appear to come with the main theme music, fans will have the chance to build and put on display the core yellows seen in front of all of their major releases.

The logo set is rumored to be 700 pieces in size with a $69.99 price point for buyers.

Buildable Ewok

Star Wars

The adorable Ewoks, who first made their debut in this universe in Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, will get their own LEGO design in 2025.

This set is rumored to cost $90 USD, and it is said to be set for release sometime next summer, although no other details are known yet.

