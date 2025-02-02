The 20 LEGO Star Wars 2025 Sets Expected to Release This Summer

LEGO Star Wars will return with a vengeance in 2025 as nearly two dozen new sets get ready for release this summer.

Following the end of Skeleton Crew in January 2025, Star Wars will have a lighter year of releases after a jam-packed schedule over the last few years. The franchise is set to continue with the highly anticipated second season of Andor in April.

Outside of new in-universe storylines, Star Wars also shows no signs of slowing down on the merchandise side, particularly through brands like LEGO. Even with minimal new material to enjoy, Star Wars' vast history gives LEGO more than enough ammunition for fresh sets.

20 LEGO Star Wars Sets Releasing in Summer 2025

75399 U-Wing Fighter

Star Wars

One of the most iconic vehicles in Star Wars history, the U-Wing fighter, is rumored to be recreated in a LEGO set released in May. Based on material from Andor (whose Season 2 will shine under the Disney spotlight this year), the set is rumored to cost $69.99.

The set will include Minifigs for Cassian Andor, K-2S0, Dedra, and two stormtroopers, paying tribute to one of Star Wars' biggest hits. It is also believed to be the first of two Andor sets released this year, although the other is unspecified.

75400: Plo-Koon's Starfighter

Star Wars

Jedi Master Plo-Koon (best known for his supporting role in Star Wars: The Clone Wars) is expected to get his time to shine via a small microfighter ship set from LEGO. The set will be released in June and is believed to come with a Minifig embodying the memorable fighter, marking the latest of many Clone Wars era sets.

This ship is known for its triangle-shaped nose and the blue and white color scheme used in animated Star Wars shows.

75406: Kylo Ren's Shuttle

Star Wars

Kylo Ren, the overarching antagonist from Star Wars' sequel trilogy, will return to LEGO's Star Wars shelves courtesy of a midi-scale ship set. This new buildable collectible is set to be available for fans in May.

The set will likely recreate the sizeable black ship Kylo Ren utilizes for galactic transport through most of the Sequel Trilogy, specifically for chase sequences.

75407: Star Wars Logo

Star Wars

While moments from the Star Wars story always make for great LEGO sets, a simple but effective set comes from the Star Wars logo set rumored for release. It is said to cost $69.99, and reports indicate it will be made up of 700 pieces.

Fans can expect to build the classic Star Wars logo seen at the beginning of most Lucasfilm movies and TV shows, complete with yellow lettering against a black background.

75408: Jango Fett Helmet

Star Wars

In Episode II: Attack of the Clones, Jango Fett became a known commodity to Star Wars fans, though Mace Windu eventually sliced off his head. While Jango star Temuera Morrison does not look back too fondly on that era, his impact was felt, which will continue with the Jango Fett Helmet set.

Coming at a $69.99 price point, the set is rumored to be released in May. Assuming it is like similar sets, it should be a relatively large version of the classic blue and silver Jango Fett helmet, complete with a commemorative display stand.

75409: Jango Fett's Starship

Star Wars

Continuing on the Jango Fett train, LEGO is rumored to deliver a set depicting the spaceship he is seen flying in Episode II: Attack of the Clones. This marks the latest in a long line of collectible items paying tribute to the prequel-era hero.

Rumors suggest that the set will be available on May 1 for $300. While it is believed to include Minifigs of Jango Fett and young Boba Fett, a piece count has not been revealed.

75411: Darth Maul Mech

Star Wars

Darth Maul (famous for one of the greatest lightsaber battles in Star Wars history) will be the focal point of his own LEGO Mech set in June. The set is a smaller one, rumored only to cost $15 and include 143 pieces.

Based on his time in the Clone Wars, Maul will seemingly be equipped with a heavy-duty mech suit adorned on his body as he wields his classic red lightsaber.

75412: Death Trooper & Night Trooper Battle Pack

Star Wars

Led by Emperor Palpatine and Grand Admiral Thrawn (seen in live-action in Ahsoka), Star Wars Death Troopers and Night Troopers are getting their own LEGO set, rumored to be released in June and cost $19.99.

While details about this set remain scarce, it will reportedly sport Minifigs depicting the Death Trooper and Night Trooper variants seen in 2023's Ahsoka.

75413: UT-AT

Star Wars

An online leak teased a LEGO replica of the UT-AT, a vital vehicle used by the Republic primarily during the Clone Wars era. Specifically, it was seen in the assault on Mygeeto with the 21st Nova Corps.

Releasing in August 2025, the set reportedly will cost $150 and comes with 813 pieces. It is also said to contain at least two Galactic Marine Minifigs.

75414: Rebuild the Galaxy

Star Wars

LEGO is rumored to be working on a set inspired by the LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy special available on Disney+. This would be the fourth LEGO set released based on this streaming project.

Consisting of 349 pieces, collectors can expect the set to cost $49.99 when it hits shelves later this year. It also includes Minifigs for Sig Greebling, Dev Greebling, and a Duros.

75415: Kylo Ren Helmet

Star Wars

LEGO Star Wars will once again take inspiration from the sequel trilogy with a model of Kylo Ren's helmet (see a design of this helmet in Episode IX concept art here). As of writing, there is no rumored piece count or indication of how big it will be.

Said to be available for purchase in May, this set would recreate the iconic helmet Kylo Ren wears in all three sequel trilogy movies, outlined in a black and silver color scheme.

75416: Buildable Chopper

Star Wars

The droid C1-10P (better known as Chopper) became one of the most memorable characters in Star Wars Rebels. Unsurprisingly, LEGO is allowing fans to recreate this adorable droid in his own large set.

Rumors indicate this set will allow builders to recreate Chopper for $99.99.

75417: AT-ST

Star Wars

The AT-ST Walker has been a staple of the Empire's weaponry since the franchise's earliest days, starting on Hoth in Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back. This time, the model is expected to be one of the larger ones seen in recent memory.

This set, which costs $199.99, will give fans an impressive 1,513 pieces to build the Empire's towering vehicle. It is also rumored to be released in the summer.

75428: Battle Droid

Star Wars

Introduced in Episode I: The Phantom Menace (which used to be the first project in Lucasfilm's Star Wars timeline) was the classic B-1 Battle Droid with a blaster rifle. LEGO will pay tribute to this memorable yet disposable antagonist in a set rumored to be available later in 2025.

While no rumored piece count or size is attached to the Battle Droid set yet, it is said to cost customers $100.

75430: Ewok

Star Wars

Making their memorable debut in Episode VI: Return of the Jedi (the film George Lucas felt was the most problematic in the original trilogy) were the Ewoks of Endor, giving fans arguably the most adorable alien race in the franchise to date. This summer will bring them back into the spotlight with a buildable LEGO set.

The Ewok set will reportedly cost fans $90, but there is no information on its appearance or size.

75431: 327th Star Corps Battle Pack

Star Wars

Another smaller set in the Star Wars 2025 LEGO lineup will be the 327th Star Corps Battle Pack set. This corps was part of the Grand Army of the Republic led by General Aayla Secura before she died in Order 66, which has been touched on numerous times in Star Wars history.

The set will come with a $40 price tag and 258 pieces. It will also include four Clone Troopers, three Super Battle Droids, and one Dwarf Spider Droid.

75432: V-19 Torrent

Star Wars

Rumored to be part of 2025's LEGO Star Wars lineup is a replica of the V-19 Torrent Interceptor, primarily seen during the Clone Wars. Fans will remember its appearance during the Battle of Kamino from Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Coming with Minifigs of a clone pilot, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Asajj Ventress (brought back to life in The Bad Batch), the 567-piece set is rumored to cost $60.

75433: Slave 1

Star Wars

Jango Fett's Slave 1 ship will get a second run in 2025, this time on a Minifigure scale rather than the Ultimate Collector Series.

It is rumored to cost $70, and reports indicate it will come with 707 buildable bricks.

75434: K-2SO

Star Wars

K-2SO, best known for his appearances in Rogue One and Andor, will be the central figure of a buildable set from LEGO later in the year.

While no piece count or release window is attached to this collectible item, rumors tease it will be a $90 item.

75435: Separatist MTT

Star Wars

Yet another Clone Wars-era battleship will make its way to LEGO shelves in 2025 through the Separatist MTT. The Multi-Troop Transport housed B-1 Battle Droids for the Trade Federation during the Battle of Naboo and the Clone Wars.

No release window has been revealed, but it is said to cost $150. It will also include 10 Battle Droid Minifigs and models of Aayla Secura and Commander Bly.