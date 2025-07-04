9 New LEGO Star Wars Sets Releasing In the Rest of 2025

The Star Wars LEGO sets are striking back in 2025, with the second half of the year bringing some exciting buildable moments from the sci-fi franchise. Nine new LEGO sets from the Star Wars universe are rumored to be on sale by the end of the year, with the new collections drawing from popular Lucasfilm projects like Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Episode III: Revenge of the Sith (which is in an anniversary year).

Following the release of Andor Season 2 and Skeleton Crew earlier this year, 2025 doesn't have much in store for the film or TV side of Star Wars, with the next projects on the docket being Star Wars Visions - Volume 3 in October, and then The Mandalorian & Grogu in 2026. This makes new Star Wars merchandise even more exciting, as fans still have something fresh to sink their teeth into from the galaxy far, far away.

These 9 Star Wars LEGO Sets Are Releasing in the Second Half of 2025

Republic Juggernaut

Star Wars

Expected price : $159.99

: $159.99 Expected piece count : 813 pieces

: 813 pieces Release date : August 1, 2025

: August 1, 2025 Based on: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

The HAVw A6 Juggernaut is an armored tank equipped with hefty size, speed, and assault weapons. The vehicle earned a reputation as a powerhouse on the battlefield, particularly during its appearance in Revenge of the Sith.

The 800+-piece LEGO build will also supposedly include figurines of Jedi Master Ki-Adi-Mundi, Commander Bacara, three Galactic Marines, and three Battle Droids, allowing fans to replicate the Jedi's tragic death during Order 66.

Force Burner Snowspeeder

Star Wars

Expected price : $54.99

: $54.99 Expected piece count: 349 pieces

349 pieces Release date: August 1, 2025

August 1, 2025 Based on: LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy

The snowspeeder has been an iconic Star Wars vehicle thanks to its ability to take down the Empire's giant AT-AT walkers (which will return in the upcoming The Mandalorian & Grogu). This new LEGO rendition of the snowspeeder introduces a red and yellow flame color scheme based on the models from the Disney+ miniseries LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy.

The set comes with figures of Sig Greebling, Darth Dev, and Solitas, and also reportedly features a removable speeder bike.

AT-ST Walker

Star Wars

Expected price: $199.99

$199.99 Expected piece count: 1513 pieces

1513 pieces Release date: August 1, 2025

August 1, 2025 Based on: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

Fans have been able to get hands-on with buildable LEGO AT-ST Walkers in the past, but this rumored upcoming release will be the largest-scale AT-ST yet, at over 1500 pieces. The set will include an internal two-seat cockpit and an AT-ST pilot.

Jango Fett's Starship

LEGO Star Wars

Expected price: $69.99

$69.99 Expected piece count: 707 pieces

707 pieces Release date: August 1, 2025

August 1, 2025 Based on: Episode II: Attack of the Clones

The original clone and father of Boba Fett, Jango was introduced in Episode II: Attack of the Clones, as was his infamous ship, the Slave I. This ship will soon be immortalized in a LEGO build of 700 pieces, including figures of Jango Fett, Boba Fett, and Lama Su. The design has already been hinted at in a LEGO Star Wars short on YouTube.

Separatist Transport: Battle on Felucia

Star Wars

Expected price: $159.99

$159.99 Expected piece count : 976 pieces

: 976 pieces Release date : August 1, 2025

: August 1, 2025 Based on: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

Felucia was a key focus point for the Republic, which eventually fell to the Empire after Order 66 was initiated in Star Wars: Episode III. This can be re-enacted via the new LEGO Separatist Transport Battle set, which centers around an MTT to house and transport droids.

The set includes figurines of the Jedi Aayla Secura and Commander Bly, creating a scenario for another Order 66 death in LEGO. Additional figures for Battle Droids, Commando Droids, and a Droid Pilot are also included.

Buildable Ewok

Star Wars

Expected price: $119.99

$119.99 Expected piece count: 1010 pieces

1010 pieces Release date: August 2025

August 2025 Based on: Episode VI: Return of the Jedi

The adorable teddy-bear Ewoks were introduced during Episode VI: Return of the Jedi on their forest moon home of Endor. A large-scale buildable Ewok of 1010 pieces is another of the rumored LEGO Star Wars sets expected to release in 2025.

327th Star Corps Battle Pack

Star Wars

Expected price: $44.99

$44.99 Expected piece count: 258 pieces

258 pieces Release date: August 2025

August 2025 Based on: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

Aayla Secura's battalion of Star Corps troopers will be transitioned into LEGO form if the leaks are accurate that a 327th Star Corps Battle Pack is on the way. The set will include four Star Corps trooper figures and three Super Battle Droids.

V-19 Torrent

Star Wars

Expected price: $64,99

$64,99 Expected piece count: 567 pieces

567 pieces Release date: August 2025

August 2025 Based on: Star Wars: The Clone Wars

One of the only remaining LEGO sets this year to be based on Star Wars: The Clone Wars series, the V-19 Torrent set allows fans to recreate the starship battles from the animated series. The set will also include figures of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Asajj Ventress, and a Clone Pilot.

Death Star

Star Wars

Expected price: $999.99

$999.99 Expected release date: October 2025

Several Death Star LEGO sets have already been released, but rumor has it that an even bigger, better (and more expensive) build is on the cards for release in 2025. The new Death Star set is set to be the largest and priciest LEGO Star Wars release, outdoing the previous iterations with a rumored 9000+ piece count (more than double any of the past Death Star builds). The set is also rumored to include over 40 minifigures, allowing fans to create a fully functional planet-destroyer.

These leaked new LEGO releases only add to the long list of exciting LEGO Star Wars releases expected to be released during the summer of 2025.