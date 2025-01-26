The galaxy-threatening Death Star II is rumored to receive yet another LEGO set in its image.

Return of the Jedi has been around for almost 41 years now, so not much explanation should be needed at this point. But for the uninitiated, the Empire constructed a second, more powerful Death Star after the Rebel Alliance photon torpedoed the first one and turned it to space dust.

LEGO has taken several stabs at producing models of this technological terror and according to the word on the street, it’s about to do it again.

A New LEGO Death Star Reportedly in the Works

Lucasfilm

As though it were ominously looming over the horizon of the planet Scarif, according to LEGO leaker fateful_04 on Instagram, a brand new UCS Death Star product is slated for release later this year.

The information given in the post indicates that the item will carry a hefty price tag of $999.99. This would make LEGO’s new Death Star the most expensive model ever released by the Denmark-based company. At essentially a thousand dollars, it would dwarf the cost of the other two priciest LEGO Star Wars sets.

The current most expensive LEGO model is the UCS AT-AT, at $849.99 for 6785 pieces. It’s closely followed by the UCS Millennium Falcon, which is priced the same as the AT-AT, but has about 750 more pieces, totaled at 7541. Several factors have also played a part in recent rising LEGO costs.

Based on the cost of $999.99, one can assume that the UCS Death Star’s box will contain a piece count of at least 8,000, and possibly more than 9,000.

fateful_04 did not directly state which of the two Death Stars the UCS set would represent, but the fact that the written information is overlayed onto an image of Return of the Jedi’s Death Star II seems like an easy giveaway.

Additional information indicates that the UCS Death Star II’s release date is October 2025 and that its item number is 75419.

Now, it’s key to note that none of these details, or even the existence of this product, have been officially confirmed by LEGO or Lucasfilm. Nevertheless, this tease should be enough for collectors to feel the Force flow through them.

If this rumor is legitimate, the UCS Death Star II would join several other LEGO Star Wars sets scheduled for release in 2025.

Not the LEGO Death Star’s First Time on Shelves

LEGO has been making Star Wars products since 1999. It’s done highly acclaimed models based on the ships and characters from a Galaxy Far, Far Away.

It has also tackled a great number of models from specific eras of the franchise, such as the Clone Wars.

With such an extended time with the Star Wars license, the rumored Death Star set wouldn’t even be LEGO’s first experience with the fearsome space station. Far from it!

LEGO

Three LEGO Death Stars have already come and gone from the company’s lineup over the years. The first was a UCS Death Star II (10143) that was presumably much smaller than the potentially upcoming one.

It came out in 2007 and carried a price of $269.99, which seems reasonable when compared to $999.99.

Next up, there was set #10188 from 2008, based on the version from the first Star Wars movie, 1977’s A New Hope. This incarnation came with a plethora of Minifigures and a playset-like interior that recreated many key scenes from the film.

LEGO

Finally, in 2016, set #75159 took the playset approach of the previous LEGO Death Star and expanded upon it with even more Minifigs and play opportunities.

This model was also the same one that was comically dropped by Jacob Batalon’s Ned Leeds in Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Homecoming.

If the speculation surrounding a new take on the tried and true LEGO Death Star winds up being true, a thousand-dollar price sticker wouldn’t exactly make it the most accessible Star Wars toy ever. But it would probably be one of the coolest.