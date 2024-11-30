When Andor Season 2 debuts in April 2025, the Star Wars streaming series will shatter a frustrating Disney+ record that would test even Master Yoda's patience.

Tony Gilroy's critically acclaimed Rogue One prequel has a history of Star Wars streaming firsts from its 12-episode first season to its Death Star-sized budget to shooting on location instead of the Disney+ trend of the Volume.

But with Season 2 of the sci-fi drama spanning the final years of Cassian's life, Star Wars fans feel as if they've waited nearly as long to see it.

Andor Season 2 Breaks Disney+ Record

Star Wars

When Andor Season 2 arrives on Disney+ in April 2025, the Star Wars series will hold the record for the longest gap between scripted seasons in the streamer's history.

Upon its 2025 debut, 944 days will have separated Andor Season 1, which dropped on September 21, 2022, from Andor Season 2.

This surpasses the previous Disney+ record holder of Marvel Studios' What If...? whose first and second seasons were separated by 863 days.

Interestingly enough, the show holding the record for the third longest wait between seasons is another Star Wars series, The Mandalorian.

Due to a delayed release for The Mandalorian Season 3, audiences waited 852 days between the hit show's second and third seasons.

Other Disney+ series with long waits between seasons range from the 553 days between Season 1 and Season 2 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch's 610 days between its first two seasons, the 848-day gap between Loki's two seasons.

In early 2023 and before the SAG-AFTRA strike, Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy provided a Season 2 release update, hinting at a Fall 2024 premiere.

While the series was ultimately delayed, Gilroy noted back then how "It takes a year to do all the visual effects" and that Season 2 followed the same "schedule we were on" for Season 1:

"It takes a year to do all the visual effects, and the color correction, and the music, and the mixing, and everything else. So, I don’t know. That is the schedule we were on before. The only way… you can’t accelerate the shooting. You can throw money at the post if they wanted it to come in somewhat sooner… I have a feeling it’ll be on the same thing, but two years later.”

What To Expect in Andor Season 2?

While Season 1 showed audiences how Cassian joined the Rebellion, Season 2 will show the final four years of his life leading up to the events of Rogue One.

Because the Star Wars series films on location, fans know a little more about what to expect, including an important Andor Season 2 character reunion and familiar Star Wars locations.

Tony Gilroy has even spoiled how Andor Season 2 ends. But since fans knew his fate before Season 1, the real question is how Cassian gets there, who else contributes to his journey, and how will Andor conclude its masterclass narrative while also expanding the Star Wars Universe.

Andor Season 2 arrives on April 22, 2025, on Disney+.