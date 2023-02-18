New Andor Season 2 Set Photos Spoil Major Reunion

New photos from the set of Andor Season 2 have hit the web, and they spoil a key reunion between two characters.

The first season of Diego Luna’s big Disney+ show was met with wide praise amongst both critics and fans. Many were quick to claim that the project was among the best Star Wars content to ever release.

Needless to say, the wait for Season 2 will be difficult, especially given the current far-away release estimate.

The last batch of episodes is currently in production. Recent photos from the set haven’t revealed much, but fans have been able to get a glimpse of Luthen and Andor, as well as confirmation of a return to Coruscant’s spaceport.

A Reunion Revealed

Thanks to Twitter users @DTNNEWS and @UnBoxPHD, via Daily Mail, fans have their first look at new set photos spoiling a key special reunion in Andor’s second season.

The two in question are Diego Luna’s Andor and Adria Arjona’s Bix, who can both be seen side-by-side, bundled in clothes, as Cassian works on staying as low-profile as possible.

The characters previously saw each other in Season 1’s finale, where Andor saved Bix but had to leave her once again so he could meet back up with Luthen to clear the air.

Lucasfilm

Arjona’s Bix looks quite serious in the images. Perhaps things still aren’t going very well for the character.

The final image doesn’t show much, but it seems that the two are standing outside a storefront of some kind.

What’s the Occasion for a Reunion?

It’s no surprise that Bix and Andor meet up again, but it is odd to have it so casually revealed in an open shooting location.

With the second season featuring multiple time jumps, it was going to happen at some point. After all, the show needs to address where she ends up in relation to the events of Rogue One.

If one were to guess, it’s probably safe to assume that despite what Andor would likely prefer, Bix gets herself back into the Rebellion. This could be his attempt to talk her out of taking part.

Some might think that her traumatic experiences in Season 1 would cause her to want nothing to do with it all. However, with a character like her, it would probably only reinforce her drive to fight the Empire in any way possible.

The next season will cover the four years following the first, with every three episodes covering a portion of a single year in that timeframe.

Andor's sophomore season is going to have far loftier expectations than its debut had, so fingers crossed that the quality remains sound.

Andor Season 2 is currently expected to premiere in late 2024.