First Look at Andor Season 2 Released (Set Photos)

A new glimpse of filming for Andor Season 2 shows off Diego Luna’s leading character.

Andor was a surprise for many fans around the world. While the series may not have garnered the viewership of previous Star Wars Disney+ shows, it did amass an extremely positive critical reception—one that succeeded nearly every original project on the streaming platform.

Filming for Season 2 has gone on for roughly a few months at this point. Besides the various time jumps previously mentioned, not a lot is known about the series’ new episodes.

One recent particular tidbit was the revelation that the series recently filmed new scenes at an important location, one which previously stood in for Coruscant Spaceport.

Diego Luna on Set for Andor

Thanks to @UnBoxPHD, fans can get their first glimpse of Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor and Stellan Skarsgard’s Luthen in Andor Season 2.

The image sees the two characters on set in London, filming for the series. There is no indication as to when this moment might be in the show’s upcoming sophomore run.

On top of the images, there are also two Youtube videos of the production on location.

This first video doesn’t show much more than Andor and Luthen having a conversation.

The second mostly features the two actors chilling on set between takes.

More Luthen and Cassian?

Obviously, these images show next to nothing.

As many would have guessed, the ending moments of Season 1 do not lead to Luthen killing Andor.

Hopefully, this is a sign that the two characters will share more scenes together. In Season 1, both only spent a very limited amount of time together.

With Cassian getting deeper into the Rebellion, he might even eventually become one of Luthen's right-hand men.

Though, leading into Rogue One, the character's absence in the movie becomes a big question mark. Is he working off-screen? Will Luthen die at some point in the second season?

Sadly, the answer to that question will have to wait. Hopefully, the wait won’t be too long.

Season 1 of Andor is now streaming on Disney+.