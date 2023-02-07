Andor Season 2: New Photos Tease Return to Key Location

Season 2 of Andor will be returning to a major Star Wars location that was also featured in Season 1 of the Disney+ series.

Production on Season 2 is currently well underway, and while not much is known about the specifics of the plot, series producer Tony Gilroy confirmed that Season 2 would take place over a span of four years and lead right up to Rogue One.

Gilroy also explained that Season 2 will be "very different" from the first, and series lead Diego Luna, who portrays Cassian Andor, even added that it will be "even better" than its predecessor.

Other than the start of production, not many details have been revealed regarding Season 2 of Andor, and there is currently no official release window for when it will hit Disney+. However, a recent report has teased that a specific Season 1 location will be coming back in some capacity.

Andor Returns to Coruscant

Andor

In a recent report from The Bespin Bulletin, photos showed the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking, Surrey, England. This location was notably used as a shooting location for Season 1 of Andor, and it is where the Coruscant Spaceport was shot for the Disney+ series.

McLaren Technology Centre

The photos from the report clearly show the outside of the McLaren Technology Centre with multiple signs around the property that display "EE." The phrase on the signs stands for E&E Industries, which is notably the production company that was used during filming for Season 1 of Andor.

The Bespin Bulletin

This report indicates that the Coruscant Spaceport will be returning at some point, if not multiple times, in Season 2 of the show. Filming could currently be underway at the site, and it is unclear how long it could continue.

The Bespin Bulletin

For reference, Andor Season 2 began filming on November 21, 2022.

Where Will Andor Season 2 Take Fans?

Producer and showrunner Tony Gilroy previously stated that Season 2 of Andor will lead straight into the events of Rogue One, another Star Wars project that he created.

Gilroy revealed that there will be three-episode arcs and that a year would pass between each chunk of episodes. This means that Season 2 will run at a very different pace than Season 1, only showing the highlights of how Cassian Andor became so involved with the rebellion.

However, this doesn't mean that the show won't return to familiar locations and feature characters that were introduced in the first 12 episodes.

Season 1 focused a lot of time on the Imperial Security Bureau (ISB). The headquarters for this agency is in the heart of Coruscant, so it's no shock that filming is currently underway at a location that, with some post-production magic, is transformed into the Coruscant Spaceport.

The upcoming installment will also likely return to Segra Milo, the planet that Saw Gerrera and his followers had set up camp on. The series saw Stellan Skarsgard's Luthen Rael head to Saw's location multiple times, so it is likely that he will appear again, especially since he has such a strong presence in Rogue One.

There will definitely be other places across the galaxy that show up in Andor Season 2, but it seems as though this recent report has already confirmed one place that fans will be seeing when the next 12 episodes are released on Disney+.

Season 1 of Andor is currently available to stream on Disney+.