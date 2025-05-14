Andor Finale Reveals What Happened to Mon Mothma's Husband After She Left Him

The Andor finale revealed what happened to Mon Mothma's husband after she left Coruscant earlier in the season. One of Andor Season 2's big moments came when Genevieve O'Reilly's Chandrilan senator was forced from the galactic capital after speaking out directly against the Empire in senate chambers. This public display of insurrection meant she had to leave her family behind, including Alastair Mackenzie's Perrin Fertha.

Fans wondered whether there would be some resolution regarding Mon Mothma's family after her declaration of rebellion in the Galactic Senate in Episode 9, and that finally came in Andor's season/series finale. The Andor Season 2 finale briefly introduced Mon's former husband, Perrin, showing what became of him after his senator wife left Coruscant.

Lucasfilm

This ever-so-subtle check-in was part of the finale's closing montage, which highlighted a myriad of characters from across the series and showed where they are as Andor jets off to start the events of Star Wars: Rogue One (read more about how Andor's Rogue One mission is set up here).

The moment fans get with Perrin, they see Mon Mothma's former husband sitting in the passenger seat of a transport on Coruscant with a woman passed out on his shoulder.

Lucasfilm

It seems that since Mon left the galactic capital, Perrin remarried but has not changed much. He still looks to be enjoying the creature comforts the City of Spires affords him, including the nice clothes, fancy cars, and well-made drinks he had been shown partaking in for much of the series to that point.

One can assume that Perrin has continued his work as a member of the Chandrilan embassy on Coruscant since Mon left, having recovered most of his reputation within the Empire's ranks following his former wife's anti-Imperial manifesto.

Lucasfilm

Andor's entire two-season run is streaming on Disney+. It tells the story of Diego Luna's Cassian Andor in the years before his appearance in 2016's Star Wars: Rogue One. Created by Tony Gilroy, the critically acclaimed Star Wars series included plenty of Rogue One connective tissue for fans to ogle over, including a strong focus on the original trilogy character Mon Mothma (played by Genevieve O'Reilly).

What Happens to Mon Mothma's Husband and Family After Andor?

While fans know what Mon Mothma goes on to do after the events of Andor, the fate of the rest of her family (namely her former husband, Perrin, and daughter, Leida) is something not exactly explored on-screen.

One can assume Perrin remained on Coruscant through the fall of the Empire, enjoying his life of blissful ignorance and living as a cog in the bureaucratic Imperial machine.

Another member of the Mothma clan whose future is not explored at the end of Andor's series finale is Mon's young daughter Leida (played by Bronte Carmichael).

The last fans saw of the teenage girl was when she was getting married to the son of a Chandrilan oligarch, Stekan Sculdun. This arranged marriage was of financial necessity, as Mon used her daughter to hopefully secure funds that she could use for Rebel activity.

She eventually regretted selling off Leida but could do nothing (but cry-dance the pain away in an epic Season 2, Episode 3 sequence) to stop it.

Even though the series did not directly address Leida's future, luckily for fans, showrunner Tony Gilroy teased what happened to the young girl beyond the bounds of the Disney+ hit. In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Gilroy revealed that he sees a world where Leida leans more into the "traditions of [her] parents," essentially becoming everything Mon was fighting to stop:

"So you’ve probably seen in your life at some point where a child becomes more orthodox — whatever the orthodoxy is — than the parents. The parents have broken free from the traditions of their parents, and then their children are like, “No, I want go back.” I think she’s living a very comfortable country club life on Chandrila. I don’t know how happy she’ll be, but that’s where she is."

After the hit streaming series, Genevieve O'Reilly's Mon Mothma leads the Rebel Alliance, launching the assault on the Death Star (as seen in Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope). She remains in this position through the war, being raised to chancellor in the new Republic senate after the fall of the Empire. As far as her romantic life goes, Mon never remarries or has any other notable romantic interests after she leaves Coruscant in Andor.

Check out more Rogue One characters that appeared in Andor Season 2!