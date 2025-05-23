Tony Gilroy shared his thoughts about fans wondering about Cassian and Bix's baby's Star Wars future after Andor Season 2. The hit Disney+ Star Wars series came to a close mere weeks ago, ending on a haunting shot of Adria Arjorna's Bix Kaleen walking in the fields of Mina-Rau holding a newborn baby, as Deigo Luna's Cassian Andor jetted off on another plane of action to sign up for the Rogue One mission that would lead to his death.

Since Andor Season 2's finale debuted on Disney+, much has been made about who Bix and Casian's baby could grow up to be; however, series creator Tony Gilroy might be here to two some cold these piping hot fan theories. Everything in the Star Wars universe is seemingly connected, but that sadly may not be the case for the newly introduced Andor infant, according to the acclaimed showrunner.

In a conversation with Cinemablend, Gilroy, as well as several Andor stars, were asked about the baby seen in the finale. While some of the cast partook in speculating about who the baby would grow up to be, Gilroy offered a simple, "It has not been identified in any way:"

"Uh, no. No it has not been identified in any way no."

This will disappoint some fans who may have thought the child's inclusion was a clever wink and nod at some other character in the Lucasian canon, but it does not look like that was Gilroy's intent.

When asked the same question, Bix actor Adria Arjona was singing a very different tune. She said she has thought about it and has a "hypothetical answer" but was not willing to share who she believes it could be:

"I can't tell you that. I have hypothetical answer. Yeah, I can't tell you that."

The Andor Season 2 baby reveal was the culmination of years of Star Wars storytelling for the series, serving as the climax of this era of Cassian's story as he became a full-fledged member of the Rebel Alliance.

The acclaimed Disney+ series, starring Diego Luna, Genevieve O'Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, and Adria Arjona, ran for two seasons on the platform and led directly into the events of Star Wars: Rogue One.

Who Could Cassian and Bix's Baby Be?

Lucasfilm

While Tony Gilroy does not seem to think Bix and Cassian's baby will grow up to be someone important within the Star Wars universe, that will not stop fans from speculating wildly on the subject.

There is a chance that Gilroy is telling the truth here, and the Andor baby's franchise future is insignificant for the greater Star Wars plot. The introduction of the infant in the show's final moments shows what Andor is fighting for, giving further context to the ultimate sacrifice he makes in Rogue One alongside Felicity Jones' Jyn Erso.

So, the child could just be a symbol of why Cassian is doing what he's doing. However, there is also always the chance that the franchise ties back to this moment in the future.

The prevailing theory among the Star Wars faithful is that this baby could grow up to be Oscar Isaac's Poe Dameron. Of course, fans got hints at Poe's backstory in Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, being a former spice runner on Kijimi.

Some may wonder how Poe would go from being the son of a Rebel hero to a black market dealer and then back to the Rebellion, but there is plenty of time between the end of Andor and his introduction in the Sequel Trilogy for the character to have lived a life before meeting the hero for the first time.

If Disney wanted to, there is plenty of potential to tie Bix and Cassian's baby to another character like Poe in another piece of Star Wars media; it is just a matter of making it happen.