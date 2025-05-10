Oscar Isaac Confirms Whether Poe Dameron Will Return In Rey's Star Wars Movie

Oscar Isaac recently addressed the burning question on many Star Wars fans' minds: will Poe Dameron be back for Rey's (Daisy Ridley) next adventure? While attending a special Andor screening, Isaac commented on the possibility of reprising his role in the upcoming Star Wars project.

After a recent Andor Season 2 screening in New York, Oscar Isaac was asked directly by a fan if he's going to return as Poe Dameron in Rey's upcoming movie. Coming as a disappointment to many fans across the galaxy, Isaac bluntly replied, "No," with a smile on his face. The video comes from @deadboy28 on X and seemingly confirms Poe's return to Star Wars is no time soon, and Isaac doesn't seem unhappy by it.

The Rey film Isaac is being asked about was first announced at Star Wars Celebration 2023 and is set to mark Ridley's return after 2019's The Rise of Skywalker. Directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, the movie is rumored to carry the title New Jedi Order and is set fifteen years after the events of Episode 9. Despite the official announcement, including Ridley making an in-person appearance, the trail has gone a bit cold, with some saying there are deeper issues. Other Star Wars films like The Mandalorian and Grogu, plus Ryan Gosling's Star Wars: Starfighter were recently given significant updates at 2025's Star Wars Celebration, while Rey's film wasn't mentioned.

So, while Isaac answered this question (hopefully) honestly, maybe it wasn't the right question to be asking. Poe certainly won't appear in the New Jedi Order film if it doesn't exist. However, The Bourne Ultimatum writer George Nolfi was recently added to the project, so it does appear to be a priority for Lucasfilm, but it's unclear when production will officially begin.

Oscar Isaac first joined the Star Wars universe in 2015’s The Force Awakens, portraying Resistance pilot Poe Dameron. He went on to appear in all three films of the Sequel Trilogy, becoming a fan-favorite character known for his charm, piloting, and close bond with characters like John Boyega's Finn. Following the release of The Rise of Skywalker, there was no indication of whether or not Isaac would ever return to Star Wars but his character was kept alive. However, in a 2022 interview, he said he would "consider" a return as Poe under the right circumstances.

Poe Should Not Return to Star Wars, Ever

Star Wars

Oscar Isaac's smile tells fans all they need to know: he's moved on. The actor has taken on a range of roles since Star Wars, but his track record with Disney's massive franchises has been mixed. After stepping into the MCU with Moon Knight, the series received a lukewarm response and has since remained in limbo, with no clear indication of when (or if) his character will return, despite recent speculation about Avengers 5.

This suggests Isaac may be finished with the kind of sprawling, interconnected universes Disney is known for. Poe's arc also wrapped up cleanly in The Rise of Skywalker, with the pilot stepping into a leadership role and finding emotional closure from his past life with Keri Russell's Zorii Bliss. Bringing him back now risks turning his story into hollow fan service. To the same effect, Ridley's return as Rey isn't being met with open arms, with some fans wanting to move beyond the Sequel Trilogy characters. Sometimes, the best move for a beloved character (and the actor who portrayed him) is a definitive goodbye.